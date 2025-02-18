Toyota Innova MPV in electric avatar breaks cover. Check what it offers

Toyota Motor has showcased a concept version of the Innova MPV at the Ind one sia International Motor Show held in Jakarta. The MPV showcased at the event is the first Innova with an electric powertrain. The Innova EV that broke cover at the auto show is based on the Kia ng Innova model sold in SouthEast Asian markets. According to Japanese auto giant, the showcased Innova EV concept is not for production or sale any time soon.

Innova is one of the most popular model from Toyota Motor in the Asian markets and is sold in different names. In India, Toyota offers two versions of the MPV. The Innova HyCross is the strong hybrid version of the popular seven-seater ICE version called the Innova Crysta. The Innova EV concept showcased in Indonesia is aimed to support the development of electric vehicles in the country.

Toyota Innova EV: What it offers

The concept version of the Toyota Innova electric MPV comes powered by a 59.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is compatible with both AC and DC charging systems. Toyota has not revealed any details about what sort of range the Innova EV could offer. However, the carmaker has revealed the power output of the EV. It could generate around 180 bhp of power and 700 Nm of torque. One of the Toyota officials has been quoted by local news publication Jurnal News saying, “Currently, the Kijang Innova BEV is in the long-term trial phase, so it is natural to see it at exhibitions, highways, and even intercity trips."

Toyota Innova EV: Design, features revealed

At first glance, the Innova EV appears to be an updated version of the Innova Crysta MPV sold currently. There are several design changes to the model available in India. The most obvious change is at the front where the MPV gets a closed grille flanked by LED DRLs and headlight units. The Innova also gets BEV badging at both ends to signify its electric character. The MPV stands on 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome garnish on door handles, body claddings as well as a blacked-out roof. At the rear, the Innova EV gets LED taillights and connected LED light strip. Interestingly, the Innova EV concept does not come with a frunk.

The interior of the Innova EV concept is not too different from the ones currently on sale. One of the noticeable things in the cabin is the flat floor-bed under which the battery is placed. This offers more room for rear passengers. The Innova EV also offers features like captain seats in the middle row, wireless charging, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a large touchscreen infotainment unit, a digital driver display, dual-tone upholstery and ambient lighting among others.

