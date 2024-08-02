Toyota Innova HyCross top-end hybrid variant bookings resume after two months

Toyota Motor has once again resumed bookings for the top-end variants of the Innova HyCross MPV which offer strong hybrid powertrain. The carmaker had stopped accepting fresh booking on the HyCross variants due to high demand. This was the second time that the carmaker halted bookings on the top two variants of the MPV since launch. Earlier, the carmaker stopped bookings for these two variants for almost a year before resuming it in April this year.

The variants of Toyota Innova HyCross MPV which are now available for booking are the ZX and ZX(O). Both are offered with strong hybrid powertrain. The variants are priced at ₹30.30 lakh and ₹30.98 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Toyota also offer the Innova HyCross MPV with the same petrol engine without any hybrid technology at a much lesser price, starting from ₹19.77 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Invicto in the three-row MPV segment.

Toyota Innova HyCross: Waiting period

The waiting period to drive home the top two variants of Innova HyCross has now extended by up to 13 months. It remains on top of the list of Toyota cars with longest waiting period. The backlog to deliver the HyCross strong hybrid versions may differ depending on location and dealer across the country. The petrol-only version of the MPV can be delivered in half the time.

Also Read : Innova Crysta, Urban Cruiser Hyryder propel Toyota to post 44% growth in July

Toyota Innova HyCross: Engine, mileage

Toyota Motor offers the strong hybrid versions of the Innova HyCross MPV with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 184 bhp of power and 188 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an e-CVT transmission unit. Toyota claims the Innova HyCross strong hybrid can offer up to 23.24 kmpl of fuel efficiency.

Also Read : Toyota Motor to set up new manufacturing facility in Maharashtra

Toyota Innova HyCross: Features

The ZX and ZX(O) variants of the Innova HyCross MPV is offered with several features. These include ADAS technology, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, Ottoman seats with leather upholstery, powered tailgate, all-LED lighting, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, pollution filter, two-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags and more.

First Published Date: