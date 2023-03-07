Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid gets a new mid-level VX (O) variant. Check prices

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has silently added a new mid variant to the new Innova Hycross Hybrid. The Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid VX (O) is priced from ₹26.73 lakh for the seven-seater, going up to ₹26.78 lakh for the eight-seater version. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. It is only offered with the hybrid powertrain.
The new Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid VX (O) trim bridges the gap between the entry-level VX and top-spec ZX variants that had a sizeable difference of ₹4.32 lakh. It also makes several convenience features available at a lower price point including LED fog lamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as six airbags. Compared to the ZX trim though, the VX (O) misses out on the 18-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators, chrome inserts on the door handles, black finished grille, and wheel arch cladding.
The Innova HyCross Hybrid ZX trim also packs creature comforts like a powered tailgate, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, ventilated front seats, Ottoman seats for the second row with electric adjustability, automatic climate control, nine-speaker JBL sound system and soft-touch door trims. All these features on the ZX trim are available at a premium of ₹2.35 lakh over the new VX (O) trim.
There are no changes to the mechanicals and the Toyota Innova HyCross continues to draw power from the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The unit has a combined output of 183 bhp and 206 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an e-CVT unit. The new Innova Hycross is built on a monocoque platform with the power to the front wheels, a big departure from its predecessor. The hybrid version promises a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl on the hybrid version. More recently, Toyota hiked prices across the Innova HyCross range by up to ₹75,000.