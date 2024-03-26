Toyota Innova HyCross to get a new non-hybrid variant soon. Check what it offers

Toyota Motor is planning to launch a new variants of the Innova HyCross MPV soon. The Japanese auto giant has listed the new variant of the popular three-row car on its official website. The new variant, called the GX (O), will be placed on top of all other variants and will be available with only the petrol engine. Toyota is yet to officially announce the arrival of the new Innova HyCross variant. However, it has listed all the features it will be offered with.

According to Toyota's official website, the GX (O) variant of the Innova HyCross MPV will come with a seating capacity of up to eight people including the driver. The MPV will also be offered with captain seats in the seven-seat configuration. Under the hood will be the same 2.0-litre four cylinder petrol engine that is used for all other variants of the MPV. The engine will be mated to a CVT transmission unit. The engine can churn out around 173 bhp of power and 209 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of looks, the new Innova HyCross variant will not be very different from the other variants. The interior of the Innova HyCross GX (O) will come with a dual-tone theme of Chestnut Brown and Black. Its feature list includes a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will get Toyota's Connect Audio feature. The MPV will also get a rear retractable sunshade, automatic climate control and 360 degree camera that will have panoramic view guide with Dynamic Back Guide. Among other features are panoramic sunroof, powered ottoman seats in the second row and ADAS technology.

Toyota currently sells the Innova HyCross non-hybrid version in four variants. The prices of the petrol-only Innova HyCross start from ₹18.92 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹19.82 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GX eight seater variant. Expect another ₹50,000 premium on the upcoming GX (O) variant of the MPV when it is launched. It rivals with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Invicto among others in the utility vehicle segment.

Toyota Innova HyCross is the second vehicle from the Japanese carmaker to be offered with strong hybrid powertrain after the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV. Powered by the same 2.0-litre engine, the hybrid versions are more costly, priced between ₹25.72 lakh and ₹30.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

