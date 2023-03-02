Toyota Innova HyCross prices hiked for the first time. Check new price list

Toyota Motor has increased the prices of the Innova HyCross MPV in India. Launched late last year, the three-row strong hybrid MPV will now be expensive by up to ₹75,000 depending on variants. Toyota had launched the new Innova HyCross in December last year at a starting price of ₹18.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in ten variants, four with a petrol engine and six with self-charging strong hybrid variants.

According to the latest price hike, Toyota Innova HyCross will cost at least ₹25,000 more. The uniform hike has been implemented on all the petrol-only variants of the three-row MPV. The Innova HyCross petrol variant prices will now start from ₹18.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up to ₹19.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec GX 8-seater variant.

The maximum hike has been implemented on the strong hybrid variants of the Innova HyCross. The base variant, called VX 7-seater, was launched at a price of ₹24 lakh (ex-showroom). It will now cost ₹24.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the top-end version, called ZX(O), will come at a price of ₹29.72 lakh (ex-showroom) from now on.

There is also a VX(O) variant with both seven and eight-seat configuration, and are priced between ₹26.73 lakh and 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Innova HyCross variants Old price (in ₹ ex-showroom) New price (in ₹ ex-showroom) G 7-seater (petrol-only) 18.30 lakh 18.55 lakh G 8-seater (petrol-only) 18.35 lakh 18.60 lakh GX 7-seater (petrol-only) 19.15 lakh 19.40 lakh GX 8-seater (petrol-only) 19.20 lakh 19.45 lakh VX 7-seater (strong-hybrid) 24.01 lakh 24.76 lakh VX 8-seater (strong-hybrid) 24.06 lakh 24.81 lakh ZX (strong-hybrid) 28.33 lakh 29.08 lakh ZX(O) (strong-hybrid) 28. 97 lakh 29.72 lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross MPV comes powered with a self-charging hybrid powertrain mated to a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 181 bhp of power and claims to offer the best-in-segment fuel economy of 23.24 kmpl. The petrol-only variants, which is offered with the same engine, can generate 169 bhp of power and has a claimed fuel economy of 16.13 kmpl. The hybrid engine is mated to an e-CVT transmission whereas the petrol engine gets a CVT transmission.

The Innova HyCross is based on Toyota New Global Architecture or TNGA platform. The Innova Crysta was based on a ladder-frame chassis which is shared with the Fortuner SUV and the Hilux pick-up truck.

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

While there is no direct rival to Toyota Innova HyCross in the MPV segment, especially for its strong hybrid variants, the petrol-only variants of the MPV lock horns with the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar at its price point.

