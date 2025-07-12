Toyota and Lexus tease the interiors of their upcoming GT and LFR prototypes at Goodwood

At this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, Toyota and Lexus offered enthusiasts a rare early glimpse of what appears to be their next flagship supercar. Dubbed the Toyota GT Prototype, the camouflaged model was seen alongside its racing counterpart, the GT3-spec version. While official naming remains undecided, insiders and visual cues suggest the production car could eventually debut as the Lexus LFR.

Interior first look

The official Goodwood livestream captured the first detailed look inside the road-going prototype’s cabin. The interior leans towards a motorsport-inspired setup, blending performance materials with luxury elements. Carbon-fibre racing-style bucket seats, padded more generously than pure track variants, dominate the layout. Red leather and Alcantara upholstery pair with aluminium accents to create a modern, purposeful atmosphere.

A large infotainment screen takes centre stage, positioned above a row of physical switches, emphasising driver engagement alongside contemporary tech.

Long-developed project

According to Toyota Gazoo Racing drivers, the development of this new supercar has been ongoing for over four years. Unlike typical industry practice of concealing prototypes until full reveals, Toyota and Lexus chose to showcase both road and race versions at Goodwood, offering an unusually transparent preview.

Both vehicles were first previewed by the GR GT3 Concept in 2022, and they’re expected to replace the Lexus RC F GT3 on the racing front while introducing a fresh road-going model positioned above the Lexus LC500.

Expected engine and performance

While Toyota and Lexus have not confirmed technical specifications, strong indications suggest both models house a powerful V8 engine. This V8 is likely supplemented by twin turbochargers and an electric motor, with potential combined outputs speculated to exceed 800 horsepower.

If confirmed, this would far surpass the Lexus LFA’s naturally aspirated V10, which produced 553 hp back in 2012, a clear sign of how performance benchmarks have evolved.

Design and market positioning

Visually, both prototypes feature an elongated bonnet, a wide front grille, and a distinctive rear design. The road-going car is fitted with four tailpipes and a subtle lip spoiler, while the GT3-spec racer sports a more aggressive aerodynamic package, including a large rear wing.

When it reaches production, this supercar is expected to rival high-performance models like the Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. It will also offer a notable performance step up from the Lexus LC500.

Launch timeline

Though still referred to as the ‘Toyota GT Prototype’ and ‘LFR’ interchangeably, the final branding, whether under Lexus, Toyota, or Gazoo Racing, has yet to be confirmed. Current indications point to a global unveiling either by late 2025 or sometime in 2026.

