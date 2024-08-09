This Nissan's caravan promises to give you homely vibes. Check it out

The Nissan Caravan (or the Nissan Urvan or NissanNV350), a direct competitor to the Toyota Hiace is a vehicle under the microbus category that competes in the global market. Now, Nissan has launched a modified version of the Caravan in Japan and named it the Caravan ‘MyRoom’. The manufacturer has made several changes to it.

After showcasing the ‘MyRoom concept’ as a limited ‘launch edition’ a year ago, Nissan has now added this version of its Caravan (or Urvan) to the Jap

Built on the long body variant, with the standard width and roof the Caravan on the outside looks plain like vanilla. With its unpainted black bumpers, black door handles and steel wheels, non-chrome trim pieces, the Caravan MyRoom looks like any other LCV. However, it is on stepping inside the vehicle where one notices the homely interior-design upgrade.



Paint options include an exclusive dual-tone sand beige with a white roof, a special deep forest, pure white pearl, stealth grey and midnight black.

The interior can be customised in different living formats as per need

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Nissan Juke 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Nissan X-Trail 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 49.92 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Nissan Leaf ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Sunny 2024 1498.0 cc 1498.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 8.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

A homely interior

Nissan has named this variant of the Caravan ‘MyRoom’ as it includes amenities which your room normally would. The special edition uses ample amounts of wood finish veneer all around making the space more ‘homely’. It features a two-in-one folding bed which can be swapped out for an optional lift-up bed that stores against the wall, a lock-in-place multipurpose table that can be stowed away, dimmable roof spotlights and window curtains come as standard fitment. The rear seat is foldable and can be set in three different positions including drive mode, living room mode and bedroom mode.

Optional extras

When off the grid, the camper can be powered through optional recycled battery packs from the Nissan Leaf allowing usage of electronic devices via the provided AC 100V outlet. Other optional extras include plastic window visors, Nissan original drive recorder, Nissan original navigation system, car side tarp, roller blinds (for theatre) and wooden window blinds, front floor carpets with deodorising function, LED grille illumination, 15-inch metallic dark grey aluminium wheels and MyRoom stickers for rear side windows.

Also Read : Nissan Motor India announces free monsoon check-up camp for customers

Powertrain options

The Nissan Caravan MyRoom comes in two powertrain options including a 2000cc QR20DE petrol engine generating 129 hp and 178 Nm of torque and a Mitsubishi-sourced 2500cc 4N16 diesel making 130 hp and 370 Nm torque. Both engines get a single transmission option which is a 7-speed automatic which transfers power to the rear wheels. However, the diesel motor gets an optional four wheel drive variant as well.

Pricing in Japan

The MyRoom camper on wheels by Nissan starts at a price of ¥5,516,500 ( ₹31,48,606.57) and goes up to ¥6,855,200 ( ₹39,13,450.44) with all the bells and whistles.



Does the Nissan Caravan ‘MyRoom’ revive your dream of living the Van life too? Would you like to see the same being launched in India? The comments are open for discussion!

First Published Date: