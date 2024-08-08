Nissan Motor India announces free monsoon check-up camp for customers

Nissan Motor India has announced that it will be offering a free monsoon check-up for its customers across India. The camp will be scheduled from 15th July to 31st August at all Nissan-authorized workshops nationwide. The manufacturer is also offering special offers, price schemes and a complimentary top wash.

Nissan’s 30-point check-up includes a free battery check-up, exterior check, interior check, underbody check, and a road test. There is a 10 per cent special offer on services like underbody coating, rodent repellent, AC disinfection etc. There is also a 10 per cent off on labour and brake pad replacement. Nissan is also offering Road Side Assistance for ₹1,099.

The previous monsoon camp witnessed a participation of over 10,000 customers. Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, stated, “Ensuring our customers have a safe and trouble-free experience during the monsoon season is a top priority for us. This initiative is part of our broader commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining the highest standards of customer care. By offering this comprehensive check-up and special offers, we aim to enhance our customers' peace of mind and ensure their vehicles are in optimal condition to handle the challenges of the monsoon season safely."

Nissan is currently working on launching four new cars in the Indian market. The brand will launch the facelifted version of the Magnite. Then there would be an affordable electric vehicle which could just be an electrified version of the Magnite itself. There would also be a new 5-seater compact SUV and a 7-seater SUV. All these models will be launched in FY 24-26.

The most recent launch from the Nissan was the X-Trail which is the new flagship SUV for the brand. The SUV is priced at ₹49.92 lakh ex-showroom and comes to India as a CBU import. It is being sold in just one variant. The deliveries of the SUV should start soon.

