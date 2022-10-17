HT Auto
This modified Toyota Fortuner is built to be an off-road demon

Toyota Fortuner GR-S gets power from a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2022, 12:03 PM
The customised Toyota Fortuner gets a raked suspension and mammoth wheels, resulting in significantly increased suspension. (Image: Facebook/Autobot Offroad PH)
Toyota Fortuner has been one of the most popular premium SUVs in India for a long time. Besides the Innova Crysta, the Fortuner remains one of the key revenue churners for the Japanese automaker in the Indian market. Not only in India, but Toyota Fortuner is a bestseller from the brand in several other south-east Asian markets as well. Well-equipped to take on rough road challenges, the Toyota Fortuner comes with a beefy road appearance. However, that seems to be not enough for an owner in the Philippines who opted for heavy modification of the SUV. Executed by a local tuner, the extensive modification gives the Toyota Fortuner a demonic appearance, and it looks ready for any terrain challenges.

(Also Read: Toyota Fortuner with toilet seat? This modified SUV is perfect travel companion)

Modified by Autobot Offroad PH, the customised Toyota Fortuner comes equipped with parts from several well-known companies. Christened as Project Albino, this model is a 2022 Toyota Fortuner GR-S, and it looks like a bigfoot truck after the modification. It gets a massive 152 mm raked suspension sourced from Unicorn. The 35-inch Nitto Mid Extreme tyres wrapped around the 20-inch KMC Grenade Crawl alloy wheels give the SUV superior gripping over the road surface.

Combined with the mammoth wheels, the raked suspension has increased the ground clearance of the SUV by a large margin, subsiding the worries of the scratched underbody of the car. As the modifier claims, the upgraded suspension set-up features Profender's long travel shock absorbers, Old Man Emu-sourced upper control arms and an adjustable rod at the back sourced from Hardrace Panhard.

The customisations are not limited to the wheels and suspension only. This Toyota Fortuner also gets an upgraded K&N air filter, benefitting the 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Other modifications include ARB air lockers, Yukon regearing, and stronger brakes sourced from AP Racing. Also, it gets an underbody protection plating sourced from ARB.

The customisation studio has not revealed the specifications of the engine. Therefore it is not known if the engine was retuned to churn out better power and torque output. The Toyota Fortuner GR-S' stock engine is good enough to churn out 201 hp of peak power and 500 Nm of massive torque output. The car gets a TRD carbon exhaust pipe at the back that delivers a sporty sound note.

Apart from the abovementioned mechanical changes, the modified Toyota Fortuner also gets a rugged front bumper sourced from Hamer. It gets automatically retractable side steps and a TJM snorkel that enhances the wading depth of the vehicle. It gets a winch that is meant for further difficult situations. The SUV also gets an aftermarket bonnet, adding to the aggressiveness of the vehicle. There is a roof rack by Front Runner that ensures additional space.

Not only the exterior inside the cabin as well, but there are also some changes made to the SUV. The customisation studio claims that the changes inside the cabin are limited to a set of Recaro ‘Cross Sportster’ seats for the driver and front passenger. Also, there are contrasting red upholstery and integrated headrests.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2022, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Fortuner
