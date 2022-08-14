Toyota Fortuner with toilet seat? This modified SUV is perfect travel companion

The toilet inside the Toyota Fortuner SUV is accessible from inside the cabin as it has been integrated into the extra room of the interior.

It is common to find fully functional toilets in motorhomes, camper vans and caravans but it is not everyday that you will see a toilet seat inside a regular vehicle. A Toyota Fortuner owner from Trivandrum, Kerala got a toilet seat affixed in his off-road SUV, essentially to avoid the pain of finding a hygienic washroom while travelling to off beat places.

The toilet inside the Fortuner SUV is accessible from inside the cabin as it has been integrated into the extra room of the interior and half of the boot space. The commode box occupies half of the space of the third row of seats, making it a six-seater SUV with limited cargo space at the back.

The vehicle was modified by Kerala-based coach design company Ojes Automobiles, which is known for building vanity vans for various film stars. Speaking to HT Auto about the modification, Biju Markose, MD at Ojes Automobiles said, “We study customer requirements and make all the possible modifications as per their needs. This particular (Fortuner) customer wants to travel all over the country and there might not be toilet facilities available in all areas, so he wanted to put commode inside the vehicle."

(Also read | Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack)

The vehicle makes use of a marine toilet system that was imported from Netherlands for this purpose, Markose said. It comes with a drainage tank and a touchscreen system for flushing, which makes use of really less water for pumping down the waste. Use of certain chemicals can help eliminate odor from the waste, which can be disposed off later.

A video of the modified vehicle posted by a YouTuber shows how the toilet compartment can be accessed from the cabin but has really small space and isn't very comfortable for sitting for too long. However, it surely is a great relief to have a functional toilet seat inside the vehicle while travelling to far off places.

