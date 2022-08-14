HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota Fortuner With Toilet Seat? This Modified Suv Is Perfect Travel Companion

Toyota Fortuner with toilet seat? This modified SUV is perfect travel companion

The toilet inside the Toyota Fortuner SUV is accessible from inside the cabin as it has been integrated into the extra room of the interior.
By : Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2022, 16:58 PM
File photo of modified Toyota SUV with built-in toilet seat (Ojes Automobiles)
File photo of modified Toyota SUV with built-in toilet seat (Ojes Automobiles)
File photo of modified Toyota SUV with built-in toilet seat (Ojes Automobiles)
File photo of modified Toyota SUV with built-in toilet seat

It is common to find fully functional toilets in motorhomes, camper vans and caravans but it is not everyday that you will see a toilet seat inside a regular vehicle. A Toyota Fortuner owner from Trivandrum, Kerala got a toilet seat affixed in his off-road SUV, essentially to avoid the pain of finding a hygienic washroom while travelling to off beat places.

The toilet inside the Fortuner SUV is accessible from inside the cabin as it has been integrated into the extra room of the interior and half of the boot space. The commode box occupies half of the space of the third row of seats, making it a six-seater SUV with limited cargo space at the back. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The vehicle was modified by Kerala-based coach design company Ojes Automobiles, which is known for building vanity vans for various film stars. Speaking to HT Auto about the modification, Biju Markose, MD at Ojes Automobiles said, “We study customer requirements and make all the possible modifications as per their needs. This particular (Fortuner) customer wants to travel all over the country and there might not be toilet facilities available in all areas, so he wanted to put commode inside the vehicle."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack)

The vehicle makes use of a marine toilet system that was imported from Netherlands for this purpose, Markose said. It comes with a drainage tank and a touchscreen system for flushing, which makes use of really less water for pumping down the waste. Use of certain chemicals can help eliminate odor from the waste, which can be disposed off later. 

A video of the modified vehicle posted by a YouTuber shows how the toilet compartment can be accessed from the cabin but has really small space and isn't very comfortable for sitting for too long. However, it surely is a great relief to have a functional toilet seat inside the vehicle while travelling to far off places. 

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2022, 16:49 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Fortuner Toyota Fortuner
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Toyota Fortuner with toilet seat? This modified SUV is perfect travel companion
Toyota Fortuner with toilet seat? This modified SUV is perfect travel companion
Honda Activa 7G likely to launch soon: What to expect
Honda Activa 7G likely to launch soon: What to expect
Driving a smart car? Your car might be keeping a tab on you
Driving a smart car? Your car might be keeping a tab on you
Audi, Porsche, Kia say US EV buyers will lose tax credit under legislation
Audi, Porsche, Kia say US EV buyers will lose tax credit under legislation
Nearly 1.7 million Ford, Lincoln vehicles under scanner for possible brake issue
Nearly 1.7 million Ford, Lincoln vehicles under scanner for possible brake issue

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city