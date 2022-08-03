Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack

Toyota has unveiled the Leader variant of the Fortuner SUV in Thailand as the new top-spec trim of the model. It comes with host of updates which include new exterior design kit and enhanced safety features.

Toyota Motor has launched the updated 2022 Fortuner SUV in Thailand. The SUV, also available in India, now gets a new top-of-the-range variant called Fortuner Leader. The facelift SUV comes with several updates and additional features over existing model. It now gets an upgraded exterior design, several convenient features inside the cabin as well as new safety features to make it more premium than other variants. The new Fortuner Leader may also hit Indian markets, though there is no confirmation on that yet.

The exterior of the new Toyota Fortuner Leader comes with a redesigned grille along with new front and rear bumpers, black rear door trim, black side steps, new 18-inch alloy wheels among key changes on the outside. The LED headlight unit also offers automatic on-off control with Follow-me-home, automatic high-low beam adjustment features. The side mirrors offer electrically adjustable feature as well the tailgates.

The Fortuner Leader SUV is available in six exterior colour options which include Dark Blue Metallic, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Dark Gray Metallic and Attitude Black Mica.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Inside the cabin, the Fortuner Leader now comes with automatic climate control system, a PM 2.5 air conditioning filter. The SUV continues to get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Toyota Connect connectivity system, paddle shifters. The upholstery gets leather and synthetic leather treatment while the front seats get 8-way power adjustment.

The Toyota Fortuner Leader also comes with enhanced safety features, which have also been added in lower trims. These include features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and 6-position Parking Sensor, 360-degree camera, Brake Assist, and Hill Start Assist among others.

Under the hood, the new Toyota Fortuner Leader is equipped with a 2.4-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine which is capable of generating maximum power of 150 horsepower at 3,400 rpm and peak torque of 400 Nm at 1,600 - 2,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is offered in both 2-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive options.

First Published Date: