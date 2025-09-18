HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News This Bespoke Rolls Royce Cullinan Cosmos Will Take You On An Intergalactic Ride; Check It Out…

This bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos will take you on an intergalactic ride

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 18 Sept 2025, 14:58 pm
  • The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos is a one-of-one SUV, blending cosmic-inspired artistry, a hand-painted Starlight Headliner, and bespoke luxury for a family’s celestial dream.

Rolls Royce Cullinan Cosmos
The newly unveiled Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos gets a one-of-a-kind treatment.
Rolls Royce Cullinan Cosmos
The newly unveiled Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos gets a one-of-a-kind treatment.
Rolls-Royce has introduced the Cullinan Cosmos, a one-of-one commission that transforms the luxury SUV into a cosmic experience. Designed for a family with a shared fascination for the universe, this creation reimagines the brand’s commitment to personalisation through celestial artistry and meticulous craftsmanship.

At the heart of the Cullinan Cosmos is a first for Rolls-Royce, a fully hand-painted Starlight Headliner. Crafted over 160 hours by an in-house artist, it depicts the Milky Way in exquisite detail. Unlike the fibre-optic constellations that have become a hallmark of Rolls-Royce interiors, this version combines painted cosmic clouds, star clusters, and fibre-optic perforations to create a three-dimensional, almost ethereal night-sky effect.

Also Read : Land Rover to Rolls-Royce: Cars from Britain to get cheaper owing to India-UK FTA. Here's how much

How does the exterior reflect its space-inspired theme?

The Cullinan Cosmos wears an exclusive Arabescato Pearl finish that glimmers like moonlight against a night sky. A twin coachline in Charles Blue adds definition, while the Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy serves as a glowing beacon, resembling a star at dusk. The result is a car that feels less like a vehicle and more like a celestial object in motion.

Rolls Royce Cullinan Cosmos interior
The interior of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos gets a hand-painted headliner along with beautiful ambient lighting,
Rolls Royce Cullinan Cosmos interior
The interior of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos gets a hand-painted headliner along with beautiful ambient lighting,

What’s inside the Cullinan Cosmos?

Step inside, and the interior is designed to evoke calmness and wonder. Reclining seats are finished in a Charles Blue and Grace White leather combination, paired with Piano White veneers that subtly recall the finish of satellite casings. Bespoke Star Cluster motifs appear on door panels, headrests, and the passenger fascia, blending fine embroidery with hand-painted artistry. The cabin is more than luxurious.

How was the Starlight Headliner created?

The hand-painted headliner represents the most ambitious artistic project yet undertaken by Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke Collective. The artist layered more than 20 coats of acrylic paint to create the glowing clouds of the Milky Way, using unconventional tools such as a makeup brush to achieve soft cosmic mists. Once the painting was sealed, each fibre-optic light was carefully punched and placed by hand, ensuring harmony between the painted and illuminated elements.

Who commissioned the Cullinan Cosmos?

This bespoke masterpiece was commissioned through Rolls-Royce’s Private Office in Dubai, an exclusive hub designed to bring the brand’s most creative and technical capabilities closer to clients. For the commissioning family, the car reflects both their passion for space and a desire to create a lasting memory with their young son, ensuring every drive feels like a voyage through the stars.

In the words of Rolls-Royce, it is not just a motor car, but a one-of-one creation meant to “transform every journey into a voyage through the stars."

First Published Date: 18 Sept 2025, 14:58 pm IST

