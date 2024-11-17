Thinking of Tata Punch alternatives? Here are five sub-compact SUVs to choose from
- The Tata Punch is rivalled by the likes of the Magnite, Kiger, and Exter.
The Tata Punch is a sub-compact SUV built on the ALFA-AARC platform, and as a result, it shares its underpinnings with the Tata Altroz hatchback. The Punch offers great value for money thanks to its sturdy build, broad range of features, practicality, and SUV-like driving dynamics. It debuted in the Indian market in 2021 and was a recipient of a five-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Program.
The Punch is the smallest offering from Tata Motors’ lineup and is priced from ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹10.15 lakh (ex-showroom). With its accessible price point and the range of features offered with it, the Punch stands out as a capable offering within the sub-compact/micro-SUV space. While it may sound like the go-to sub-compact option, the Tata Punch is rivalled by formidable SUVs looking to get the top spot in the segment. If you are interested in the Tata Punch but want to take a look at other viable options in the market, here are five sub-compact SUVs for you to consider:
The Hyundai Exter has a starting price of ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹10.43 lakh. It is available with two powertrain options where the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Kappa petrol engine delivers 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. This unit can be mated to five speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. Customers can further opt for the Exter CNG with dual-cylinder tech, and this version makes 67 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The cabin is treated with semi-leatherette upholstery and an electric sunroof with voice-command functionality in the higher variants. The Exter has six airbags and a dual-camera dashcam. Hyundai has further fitted the car with TPMs, ABS, ESC, and hill start assist. Tech-wise, the Exter receives a fully-digital TFT display and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen alongside a wireless charger, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and cruise control.
The updated Nissan Magnite costs between ₹six lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the Japanese automaker's sole offering within the sub-compact SUV segment in India, and it was given a facelift in October 2024. It has two engine options: a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre powerplant that produces 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. There is also a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 99 bhp and 152 Nm of torque. The main infotainment display measures eight inches and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver has a digital display for the instrument cluster, which also includes a 360-degree camera monitor. The Magnite's safety system includes six air bags, ABS, cruise control, traction control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX mounts.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a rebadged version of the Toyota Taisor with certain modifications, is priced between ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.04 lakh (ex-showroom) and is part of the Indian automaker's sub-compact SUV lineup. The Fronx is available with either a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, which was featured in the Baleno RS. The turbo-petrol unit produces 99 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. The various gearbox options are a six-speed torque converter automatic, a five-speed automated manual, and a five-speed manual transmission. ESP, a 360-degree camera, hill hold aid, and side and curtain airbags are included as safety features.
The Kia Sonet, which costs between ₹7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.7 lakh (ex-showroom), accounts for the majority of the South Korean automaker's sales in the country. The Sonet has three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. This car is equipped with six airbags and safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. The Kia Sonet was updated in 2024 with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which features lane-keeping assistance and front collision warning. The interior features two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument displays, ambient LED lighting, and a seven-speaker system from Bose.
The Renault Kiger is a subcompact SUV priced at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and ₹7.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic variant. The top-spec model starts at ₹11.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kiger has two engine options, one of which is a turbocharged petrol engine that produces 158 bhp with the manual transmission and 150 bhp with the CVT. It features a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charging port, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Renault has integrated hill start assist, an electronic stability program, four airbags, and traction control.
