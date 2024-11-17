Thinking of Tata Punch alternatives? Here are five sub-compact SUVs to choose from

The Tata Punch is a sub-compact SUV built on the ALFA-AARC platform, and as a result, it shares its underpinnings with the Tata Altroz hatchback. The Punch offers great value for money thanks to its sturdy build, broad range of features, practicality, and SUV-like driving dynamics. It debuted in the Indian market in 2021 and was a recipient of a five-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Program.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The Punch is the smallest offering from Tata Motors’ lineup and is priced from ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹10.15 lakh (ex-showroom). With its accessible price point and the range of features offered with it, the Punch stands out as a capable offering within the sub-compact/micro-SUV space. While it may sound like the go-to sub-compact option, the Tata Punch is rivalled by formidable SUVs looking to get the top spot in the segment. If you are interested in the Tata Punch but want to take a look at other viable options in the market, here are five sub-compact SUVs for you to consider: