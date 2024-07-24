Thinking of buying Hyundai Exter? Five key highlights

The Hyundai Exter micro-SUV was unveiled in 2023 and launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹six lakh. It is available in seven variants an

Unveiled in 2023 for the Indian market, the Hyundai Exter is a micro-SUV competing with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Tata Punch. The Exter was launched with an introductory price of ₹six lakh (ex-showroom) and within the first year of sales, it crossed 93,000 units sold. Hyundai had built it on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura. After its performance in the first year, Hyundai launched a CNG variant with dual-cylinder technology that was priced starting from ₹8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

With a feature-packed catalogue that is offered at a relatively accessible price range, the Hyundai Exter is one of the more popular choices within its segment. Here are five key highlights that make the Exter SUV stand out from the competition: