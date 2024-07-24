Thinking of buying Hyundai Exter? Five key highlights

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Unveiled in 2023 for the Indian market, the Hyundai Exter is a micro-SUV competing with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Tata Punch. The Exter was launched with an introductory price of ₹six lakh (ex-showroom) and within the first year of sales, it crossed 93,000 units sold. Hyundai had built it on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura. After its performance in the first year, Hyundai launched a CNG variant with dual-cylinder technology that was priced starting from ₹8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
With a feature-packed catalogue that is offered at a relatively accessible price range, the Hyundai Exter is one of the more popular choices within its segment. Here are five key highlights that make the Exter SUV stand out from the competition:
The Hyundai Exter runs on a 1.2-litre NA Kappa petrol engine which can be linked to either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. This engine is shared with the Grand i10 Nios, i20, and the Venue. While the petrol unit is able to generate 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, customers looking to buy the Exter can opt for a CNG variant that makes 67 bhp and 95 Nm of torque.
The Exter is available in seven variants – EX / EX(O), S / S(O), SX, SX
Knight, SX(O), SX (O) Connect, SX(O) Connect Knight. With the base variant slotting in at ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV is offered with a broad catalogue of features spread across the entire range. The range-topping SX(O) Connect Knight is offered at ₹10.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
The SUV’s interior is dressed in fabric upholstery and higher variants receive a semi-leatherette finish. The Exter Knight Edition gets an exclusive black leatherette interior with red accents. The car features an electric sunroof which in the higher variants gets voice-control functionality. The Exter’s interior further features footwell lighting and automatic climate control.
Hyundai has fitted the Exter with six airbags and the higher variants receive an integrated dual-camera dashcam. The Exter is further offered with a standard suite of safety features such as TPMs, ABS, ESC, and hill start assist. The SUV further receives three-point seatbelts all-around and ISOFIX mounts for child seats in the rear.
The Exter is fitted with a fully-digital TFT display for the gauge cluster. There is an eight-inch infotainment screen that features Bluelink connectivity on the higher SX (O) Connect and SX(O) Connect Knight variants as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. The Hyundai Exter further features Home to Car (H2C) connectivity with Alexa that allows owners to carry out tasks in advance, such as unlocking the car or having the HVAC turned on. Further features include a wireless charger and USB slot in the front, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and cruise control.