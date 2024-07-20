Thinking of buying a compact SUV? Here are five upcoming options to wait for

The compact SUV segment is one of the most competitive categories in the Indian passenger vehicles market and it is about to get a lot of new action. While the Punch EV dominates the compact electric segment, the likes of the Brezza and the Nexon keep amassing popularity within the internal combustion engine sphere. These names are, however, going to face competition from fellow rivals that are equally as formidable.

Volkswagen is gearing up to launch their first electric SUV in India, while Hyundai’s third is slated to launch in 2026. At the same time, Skoda is gearing up to launch a volley of new models, with two slated to be revealed in the coming months. Here is a list of five upcoming SUVs in India:

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV is capable of providing nearly 500 km of range on a single charge.

The German automotive giant had announced their new ID.4 SUV this year at their Annual Brand Conference, and it is slated to arrive later in 2024 as the brand’s first electric vehicle in the Indian market. The ID.4 is going to be imported as a Completely Built Unit and as such will have a high markup. Rivalling the likes of the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the ID.4 is expected to put out 299 bhp and 499 Nm of peak torque.

Volkswagen has also revealed the GTX variant of the ID.4 and this model will run on an 82 kWh battery pack that offers up to 500 km of range on a single charge. Volkswagen says that the ID.4 SUV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in approximately six seconds and that the top speed is limited electronically to 180 kmph. The ID.4 will feature a 12-inch digital infotainment display along with a digital driver’s instrument cluster.

Kia Clavis

Kia is expected to roll out the Clavis SUV later this year and the carmaker has been spotted testing the model under secrecy multiple times on Indian roads. The Clavis is expected to be slightly longer than four metres and the South Korean brand will position the SUV between the Sonet and Seltos in their lineup.

The Kia Clavis is expected to come with internal combustion engines only and will reportedly bring two variants. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is able to generate 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque and it is paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The second variant is expected to be a 1.5-litre diesel mill that comes linked to a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter. Kia may even add a third naturally aspirated option with the engine sourced from the Sonet or the Seltos.

The new Skoda SUV

This upcoming Skoda SUV will be based on the same platform as that of the Kushaq and is confirmed to be featuring a 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit as an engine variant. (Skoda)

The Czech automaker has just released new sketches for their upcoming compact SUV that will be pitted against the Nexon and the Brezza, two contenders who have been dominating the segment. The new sketches showcase what Skoda has in store for us, with sharp LEDs lighting up the front end, a similar taillight treatment to that of the Kushaq SUV, and roof rails. Spy shots in circulation suggest that the new Skoda SUV may be getting a split headlight section, with DRLs on top.

The SUV will make use of the same platform that the Kushaq currently sits on, and Skoda had stated earlier that the engine will be a 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit. That unit is capable of generating 113 bhp of power and 172 Nm of torque and it is currently offered within Skoda’s lineup with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a torque converter. Skoda has stated that they are planning to increase their production capacity in order to manufacture the new model and that they are aiming for one lakh units sold within a single year of the SUV rolling out to dealerships. If the automaker is able to meet the target, it would mean that they have crossed the number that the Kushaq and the Slavia took two years to achieve.

Hyundai Inster

The Hyundai Inster is the most affordable electric vehicle from the South Korean automaker's lineup and it will launch in India in 2026.

The Inster will be Hyundai's third EV in India when it debuts in 2026. The Hyundai Inster is expected to come with a 280-litre trunk space and two 10.25-inch digital displays, one for entertainment and the other for the driver's gauges. Aside from wireless charging, the Inster includes a 64-color ambient lighting arrangement, a one-touch sunroof, and Hyundai Digital Key 2 Touch functionality.

The micro-SUV will be available with two battery pack configurations, with the base form receiving a 42 kWh battery pack capable of producing 95 horsepower. The long-range variant gets a 49 kWh battery pack that can provide 113 horsepower and a maximum range of 355 km on one charge. The Inster is slated to arrive with ADAS functionality, such as 360-degree monitor, a blind-spot monitor, lane driving assistance, and front and rear collision avoidance assists.

Skoda Elroq

The Skoda Elroq is the first of six planned electric vehicles from the Czech automaker and is the first one to implement the Modern Solid design language.

Skoda’s second entry on this list is the brand’s smallest ever offering in the EV segment and it is the first of six EVs planned by the Czech automaker for the coming years. It is the third electric SUV sold under the Skoda belt, after the Enyaq and the Enyaq coupe, and it will be the first model out of the upcoming series to feature the ‘Modern Solid’ design language.

While there are not many details about the Elroq, teaser images reveal that it will be getting a split headlight section, with DRLs on top. The Elroq will be receiving the “Tech Deck" face, which is a modern iteration of Skoda’s butterfly grille. The Skoda Elroq will be running on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, which is compatible solely with electric motors. This platform allows Skoda the flexibility to offer both single and dual-motor variants, although it is not yet confirmed.

