Hyundai Exter Knight Edition teased ahead of launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited has teased a new version of the Exter on their social media pages. It seems like the brand is preparing to launch the Knight Edition of the Exter in the Indian market. The teaser shows the rear of the Exter with a red stripe while the micro SUV itself was finished in a black colour. A similar colour scheme combo was used for the Creta Knight Edition.

Hyundai used to offer the Knight Edition with the Creta and Venue. However, now the Creta has received a facelift but the manufacturer has not introduced a Knight Edition for it till now. The Exter was first launched back in 2023 and it has been doing quite well in the Indian market. With the Knight Edition, it is expected that Hyundai will not make any mechanical changes to the micro SUV.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Cosmetic changes

The Knight Edition versions of the cars come with black colour for the exterior with red accents. The red accents are on the front grille and the tailgate. Elements such as roof rails, grille, ORVMs, C pillar and side sills are now finished in black. Hyundai also adds a ‘Knight Edition’ badge at the rear. There is also a possibility that the brake calipers will now be finished in red.

There are also a few changes to the cabin. It can be finished in an all-black theme with red accents on the dashboard and red stitching on the steering wheel and seats.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: No mechanical changes

Mechanically, the Venue Knight Edition would remain identical to the standard version. So, it will be offered with two powertrains - petrol and CNG. Both powertrain uses the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. It is important to note that the CNG variants do not get the AMT transmission. As of now, it is not known whether the Knight Edition will be offered with a CNG powertrain or not.

