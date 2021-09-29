These practical hatchbacks in India offer joy of driving under 15 lakh

The hatchbacks still dominate India's passenger vehicle market. The popularity of SUVs and crossovers is increasing at a rapid pace in the country, just like the rest of the world. Still, hatchbacks are the most practical vehicles in cities of the country.

The compactness, efficiency, practicality of the hatchbacks are still unbeatable when it comes to commuting in and around the cities. Maruti Suzuki dominates the hatchback segment with its cheap and value for money products such as Alto, Celerio, WagonR etc. However, there are some hatchbacks in India that offer the pleasure of driving without bombing the consumers' pockets.

Here are some of the practical hatchbacks available in India that the consumers can buy under ₹15 lakh and still enjoy the joy of driving in cities and on highways as well.