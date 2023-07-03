Live blog, July 3: The latest updates from Indian and global automotive world
Harley X440: What we know so far
The Harley-Davidson X440 borrows several cues from the larger displacement yesteryear motorcycles of the brand.
The round headlamp, single-pod instrument cluster, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round indicators, and side-slung exhaust all add a retro touch to the motorcycle. However, you do get machined alloy wheels, an LCD panel for the console and LED lighting that makes the model look modern.
The most affordable Harley in India launches today
Get set for the official launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 which has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.
The Made-in-India Harley will look to break Royal Enfield's dominance in the middleweight segment
Cars to look forward to…
From the facelift Kia Seltos and the all-new Invicto from Maruti Suzuki to the smallest Hyundai SUV in the form of Exter, July is an action-packed month. The luxury car makers are also lining up to fire big with the Audi prepping the Q8 e-tron and Mercedes putting finishing touches on the updated GLC.