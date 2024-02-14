Maruti Suzuki Jimny posts a dull sales figure in January 2024

The SUV that was launched as flagship Maruti Suzuki car through Nexa in 2023 sold only 163 units last month

This marked a gradual decline in Jimny's sales numbers and lowest till date

Maruti Suzuki JImny SUV's sales tanked 78% last month compared to December 2023, when it sold 730 units

Even the Toyota Hilux pickup truck sold 289 units in January 2024 outperforming Jimny

Jimny's closest competitor Mahindra Thar too outsold the Maruti Suzuki SUV

The Thar sold 6059 units in January 2024

What's even more interesting is that Jimny's sibling Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan outsold the SUV by recording 363 units last month

Jimny is currently priced between 12.74 lakh and 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom), positioned below Invicto MPV

The SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, and available in both manual and automatic transmission options
