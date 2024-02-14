The SUV that was launched as flagship Maruti Suzuki car through Nexa in 2023 sold only 163 units last month
This marked a gradual decline in Jimny's sales numbers and lowest till date
Maruti Suzuki JImny SUV's sales tanked 78% last month compared to December 2023, when it sold 730 units
Even the Toyota Hilux pickup truck sold 289 units in January 2024 outperforming Jimny
Jimny's closest competitor Mahindra Thar too outsold the Maruti Suzuki SUV
The Thar sold 6059 units in January 2024
What's even more interesting is that Jimny's sibling Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan outsold the SUV by recording 363 units last month
Jimny is currently priced between ₹12.74 lakh and ₹14.79 lakh (ex-showroom), positioned below Invicto MPV
The SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, and available in both manual and automatic transmission options