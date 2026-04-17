These 2 updates can make the India-spec Renault Duster SUV more appealing

Renault brought back the new-generation Renault Duster SUV to India in March 2026, marking the return of one of the most popular nomenclatures in the country. The Renault Duster has marked the comeback of the popular SUV after a hiatus of four years. After launching the SUV last month, Renault has started delivering the Duster from April, prioritising the R-Pass customers and turbocharged petrol variants. However, deliveries of the hybrid versions of the new generation Renault Duster will commence in November this year.

The new generation Renault Duster has marked the comeback of one of the most popular automotive nomenclatures in India, after a four-year hiatus.

The Renault Duster was launched at an introductory starting price of ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the R Pass customers. The standard starting price of the SUV is ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to ₹18.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the R Pass buyers and ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for regular buyers. The new generation Renault Duster is available in Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition trims.

The Renault Duster is available in two engines and multiple transmission choices. It competes with tough rivals in the country's mid-size SUV segment. Some of the key rivals against Duster are the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

The new generation Renault Duster comes loaded with a wide range of features, which include some class-leading ones as well. Some of the key highlights from the feature list of the SUV include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a Level 2 ADAS suite, a powered tailgate, and a 518-litre boot capacity. However, there are at least two things that can enhance the appeal of the new Duster.

Here is a quick look at the two factors that can enhance the appeal of the new generation Renault Duster.

Renault Duster: Diesel engine

The 2026 Renault Duster has been launched in India, focusing on petrol-only and petrol-hybrid powertrains rather than diesel. While previous models sold in India between 2016 and 2019 were offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, the new generation SUV features 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engines, as well as a 1.8-litre petrol-hybrid, which is expected around Diwali 2026.

Renault Duster: An all-wheel drive setup

Renault Duster, in its previous iteration, was available with AWD in India. However, the new-gen model launched in the country misses it. On the other hand, the international market-spec version of the new Dacia Duster Hybrid gets a 4x4 drivetrain, providing electrically-assisted AWD. While the current model in India gets only FWD, adding an AWD will certainly ramp up its appeal significantly.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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