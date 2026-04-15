Chery Tiggo 7L SUV design patent filed in India

Chinese automaker Chery, in collaboration with JSW , has filed the design patent for the Tiggo 7L SUV in India. The companies are expected to introduce new SUVs in the Indian market, filing design patents in the country for their several products. The Chery Tiggo 7L recently made its debut in the Chinese automotive market and will be a competitor for the Mahindra XUV 7XO upon its launch.

Chery and JSW patented the Tiggo 7L SUV in India, featuring a sporty design and advanced tech. Launching by 2028, it will offer turbocharged engines to challenge the Mahindra XUV 7XO.

Chery Tiggo 7L: Exterior

The Chery Tiggo 7L design patents suggest that it has a spindle-inspired grille with a V-shape. The front bumper also features vertical triangular cutouts, which serve as air dams on the SUV. Additionally, the Chery Tiggo 7L boasts sleek headlamps, connected LED taillamps, large alloy wheels and connected LED taillamps, among others. Notably, the Tiggo 7L is slightly bigger than the standard Tiggo 7 while boasting a sportier silhouette.

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Chery Tiggo 7L: Dimensions

The Chery Tiggo 7L measures 4,665 mm in length and boasts a wheelbase of approximately 2,720 mm, which is slightly smaller than the 2,741 mm of the Tata Safari and 2,750 mm of the Mahindra XUV 7XO. The Tiggo 7L is slightly bigger than the standard Chery Tiggo, which measures 4,530 mm in length, with a wheelbase of 2,670 mm.

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Chery Tiggo 7L: Engine Options

The Chery Tiggo 7L is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine which produces approximately 155 bhp, and a 1.6L turbocharged petrol engine which churns out approximately 200 bhp. The India-spec model could also be introduced with a hybrid powertrain, which is expected to be launched in the Chinese market soon.

Chery Tiggo 7L: Interior and Features

The Chery Tiggo 7L boasts a populated feature list, which includes a 15.6-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Huawei HiCar, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof and a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), among others. The Tiggo 7L boasts a bigger standalone screen along with a dedicated digital instrument cluster, compared to the Chery Tiggo 7’s dual 12.3-inch integrated display layout.

Safety features of the newly-patented Chery Tiggo 7L include seven airbags and ADAS, among others. While the launch date of the Tiggo 7L has not been confirmed by JSW, it can be assumed that the Tiggo 7L will come to the Indian market by 2028.

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