Tesla is the most recalled car brand, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota least

Tesla has been identified as the most recalled car brand. A study by iSeeCars revealed that Tesla cars like Model 3, Model Y, Model S and ModeX are the top four most recalled car models. Porsche Panamera is the other model in the top four most recalled cars. On the other hand, the study claims that Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota are the least recalled car brands globally. The research claims to have consulted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) list of recalls between 2014 and 2023.

| Updated on: 19 Apr 2023, 10:59 AM
While an average car is expected to be recalled about four times over its life cycle, the Tesla Model Y is expected to have 62 recalls.

Among other car manufacturers, Porsche has four of its models among the most recalled cars. The goal of the study was to check what are the most and least recalled car models throughout an expected 30-year lifespan.

The study also revealed that the cars with the fewest recalls have one of fewer predicted recalls over a 30-year lifespan. On the contrary, the most recalled models are predicted to be recalled at least ten times during the same lifespan. These factors should be considered while purchasing a vehicle, stated the study.

Speaking about the study and its findings, iSeeCars’ executive analyst Karl Brauer said that a car like the Lexus NX 300h or Nissan 370Z is projected to have less than one recall over a 30-year lifespan. "The most recalled cars, including all four Tesla models, a Porsche, and two Volkswagens, are projected to have between 20 and 62 recalls," he further stated.

The study further noted that the average car is recalled four times over its projected 30-year lifespan. However, a car like Tesla Model Y is expected to accumulate 62 recalls, which is massively high. Porsche Panamera is the second most recalled car, with 61 recalls in its projected lifespan of 30 years.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2023, 10:59 AM IST
TAGS: NX Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Porsche Porsche Panamera Mercedes Benz Toyota Nissan Lexus
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
