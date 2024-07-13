Tata Tigor CNG AMT real-world fuel efficiency tested

The Tata Tigor CNG AMT was launched earlier this year as the first sedan to get an automated manual transmission with a CNG powertrain. The new CNG-AMT configuration brings the convenience of the latter with the cost savings of the former. Add to that Tata’s twin-cylinder technology and the Tigor CNG-AMT emerges as a practical solution given the usable boot capacity. But how efficient is the subcompact sedan with the CNG-AMT combination? We tested the model in real-world conditions to find out.

Tata Tigor CNG AMT Fuel Efficiency

Tata claims an efficiency of 28 km per kg in CNG mode. In our real-world test, the Tigor CNG AMT returned a mileage of 20.3 km per kg in city conditions when tested for 40 km. The CNG efficiency increased to 22 km per kg out on the highway for another 40 km. This brings the combined efficiency between city and highway runs to 21.1 km per kg.

Tata Tigor CNG AMT Specifications

The Tigor CNG AMT is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. In the CNG mode, the motor develops 72 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque, which bumps to 84 bhp 113 Nm when switched to petrol. The engine is paired with a 5-speed AMT gearbox, in addition to the 5-speed manual.

Tata Tigor CNG AMT Driving Impressions

The Tigor CNG AMT turned out to be impressive with what it has to offer. The model does not get big changes over the standard version and looks as premium in the CNG iteration. The CNG fuelling port is integrated into the fuel cap, while you do get the ‘iCNG’ badge on the boot to give away its CNG powertrain. The cabin gets all the bells and whistles including the touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s a digital instrument console with dual fuel indicators for petrol and CNG. The button to switch from CNG to petrol and vice versa has been integrated into the centre console.

The Tigor CNG AMT drives well and aside from the sluggish nature of the AMT unit, it’s a pleasant experience. The low-end is decent while the mid-range is where you find decent power delivery, making the model apt for city and highway runs. The handling is decent and the additional weight of the CNG kit isn't a bother for the driver. For those looking for a convenient clutchless option with fuel savings, the Tigor CNG AMT has plenty of appeal.

