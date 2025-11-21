Tata Sierra caught your eye? Here are the colour options on offer…

Just days away from its launch on November 25, enthusiasts are awaiting the launch of the all-new Tata Sierra. Positioned between the Curvv and Harrier, the upcoming midsize SUV is gearing up to take on segment leaders like the Hyundai Creta, this time with a stronger, more premium push than ever before. A few things we already know from the information available currently are the colour options of the SUV.

Six colours confirmed so far

Tata has showcased six monotone shades for the Sierra at launch. The palette mixes bold, retro-inspired hues with conservative tones for buyers who prefer a quieter look.

The confirmed shades include:

Andaman Adventure

Bengal Rouge

Coorg Clouds

Mintal Grey

Munnar Mist

Pristine White

Among these, Andaman Adventure and Bengal Rouge are the most eye-catching and have already appeared in the SUV’s teasers. Munnar Mist stands out as well with its chameleon-like finish that shifts between green and grey depending on the lighting. For a more traditional appearance, Coorg Clouds (a silver/light-grey shade), Mintal Grey (a darker grey), and Pristine White offer understated alternatives.

Will there be a black shade?

However, what we have not seen yet is a black shade and Tata has not confirmed this option yet as well. A Dark Edition or a stealth-styled variant may still emerge at the launch or after some time. This is in keeping with Tata’s strategy that we saw across models such as the Harrier, Safari, Curvv, and Nexon.

A nameplate with history

First introduced in 1991, the original Sierra was Tata’s pioneering off-road SUV and is still remembered for its distinctive glasshouse. The new-generation model carries forward that design reference but shifts to a modern mid-size SUV format. It will start with internal-combustion power and later expand into electric versions.

Expected petrol and diesel powertrains

The Sierra is expected to launch with two engine choices:

1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

Publicly revealed at Auto Expo 2023

Set to join the Harrier and Safari range in December

Estimated output: 168–170 bhp at around 5,500 rpm

Approx. 280 Nm of torque between 2,000–3,000 rpm

2.0-litre Kryotec diesel

Expected output: 168 bhp

Torque: 350 Nm

Another turbo petrol option is also expected, although it has not been confirmed yet. Both petrol and diesel engines are likely to be paired with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

With its blend of familiar design cues, updated technology and now a clearer picture of its colour palette, the Sierra is set to re-enter the segment with considerable attention. More details should surface as Tata approaches the launch next week.

