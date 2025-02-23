HT Auto
Tata Safari, Harrier Stealth Edition caught your attention? Here's what the special edition SUVs get

By: HT Auto Desk
23 Feb 2025
The Tata Safari and Harrier lineup have been updated with another special edition, the Stealth Edition. Both the Tata Safari Stealth Edition and the Harrier Stealth Edition were showcased for the first time during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. The Stealth Edition versions of these SUVs are new additions to the special edition range of these products which include Dark and Dark Red editions as well. The Stealth Edition models sport a dark-themed exterior treatment with newly revised interiors. The Stealth Editions aim to give Tata Motors added clout to cater to differing preferences of the customers. Here are the key highlights of these models. 

1 Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition: Exterior

The Stealth Editions of Tata Safari and Harrier gets a matte black treatment on the outside. In addition to this, the key design features such as the front grille and bumper have been coated in black on the Safari. The SUV sports a ‘Safari’ badge on the front fender and has 19-inch alloy wheels. The Harrier meanwhile, sports unique dual-tone alloy wheels. In every other respect, both the models retain the design features from the regular models such as the connected LED lighting and the silhouette.

2 Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition: Specs

Both the Tata Safari Stealth Edition and Harrier Stealth Edition retain the same 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 168 bhp with peak torque of 350 Nm, a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic will be offered. Fuel efficiency is same as the regular model at 16.30 kmpl for the former and 14.50 kmpl for the latter.

3 Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition: Features

While the Stealth Editions of the Tata Safari and Harrier sport an all-black interior theme, the overall dashboard configuration remains in familiar form as seen on the standard models. The interior boasts a panoramic sunroof, a 10 inches touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25 digital instrument panel, a wireless charger, second-row sun shades, active climate controls with touch panel options, a JBL-tuned 10-speaker sound system, cooled seats for the first and second rows, a new design for the drive selector for the automatic models, and dual-zone climate control.

4 Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition: Safety

In terms of safety, these SUVs are equipped with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat tethers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), three-point seatbelt with occupant reminders, hill hold assist, 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.

5 Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition: Price and availability

The Stealth Edition is priced at 25.09 lakh for the Harrier and 25.74 lakh for the Safari (available in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations). Interestingly, commemorating 27 years of the Safari, these special edition SUVs are only limited to 2,700 units.

23 Feb 2025

