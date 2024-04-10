|Battery Capacity
|26 Ah
|Max Speed
|57 kmph
|Range
|60-70 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Viertric Mist price starts at ₹ 72,000 and goes up to ₹ 72,000 (Ex-showroom). Viertric Mist comes in 1 variants. Viertric Mist's top variant is STD.
₹72,000*
57 Kmph
60-70 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Headlight
|LED
|Model Name
Viertric Mist
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Okinawa R30
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹72,000 Onwards
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
₹75,499
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
26 Ah
|Range
60-70 km
45.0
88 km/charge
130 km
60 km/charge
75 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
No
No
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
