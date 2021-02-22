Tata Safari vs Tata Harrier: Price list and features compared

Tata Safari was launched in the Indian car market on Monday at a starting price of ₹14.69 lakh (ex showroom). Essentially a three-row version of Harrier, Safari is looking at becoming the preferred vehicle for larger families that may want to make frequent road trips together. As such, the six or seven-seat layout inside the Safari may indeed have an edge over sibling Harrier but what about the price structure of the two vehicles and what are the additional feature benefits of buying a Safari?

While the Harrier starts at ₹14 lakh (ex showroom) for the XE variant, the Safari is marginally higher in its base XE variant. If one wants to go for the automatic transmission on either of these two cars, the price difference widens a bit. The XM variant with a torque converter inside the Harrier is priced at ₹16.51 lakh (ex showroom) while the most affordable Safari automatic comes at ₹17.25 lakh (ex showroom).

Safari has a face that is quite similar to that of Harrier.

While the special Dark Edition and Camo is available on the Harrier from the XT variant itself, the fully-loaded XZA Plus Camo is priced at ₹20.46 lakh (ex showroom). Here is where the Safari XZ+ Adventure Persona may make more sense and while it costs ₹21.45 lakh (ex showroom) for the automatic - there is also a manual for ₹20.20 lakh (ex showroom), it packs in a distinctive exterior colour theme and blacked-out alloy wheels. Several exterior elements like front grille, roof rails inserts, outer door handles headlamp inserts and bumpers are also given the black treatment for a more rugged appearance. Inside, the car gets brown interiors, chrome additions, IP mid pad finisher and all the other features already available on the regular XZ+ trim. (Read full report here)

Among the other feature highlights inside the Safari over Harrier is that the former comes with three rows of seats in either six or seven-seat layout. The middle row seat behind the front co-passenger can be adjusted for even more space.

Safari also sits on 18-inch wheels while Harrier gets 17-inch wheels. The former has front and rear disc brakes while Harrier gets disc brakes only at the front. Among the smaller updates are six fast-charging slots inside the Safari.