Tata Safari, Tata Harrier to soon get an all-new petrol engine

Tata Safari and Tata Harrier are the flagship SUVs from the brand but currently only come with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor
The two SUVs were recently updated by Tata and now get new styling on the outside and have an extended feature list
Not having a petrol engine thus far has been a major chink in the Tata SUV armour thus far. But not for long
Company officials have confirmed that work on a new petrol motor for the SUVs is underway
Tata has so far maintained that the diesel motor on its two premium SUVs is quite popular with buyers
But a petrol motor is likely to help Tata offer Harrier and Safari at an aggressive price point, especially against a slew of rivals
The Harrier at present starts at ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Safari has a starting price sticker of ₹16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)