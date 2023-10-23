Tata Safari, Tata Harrier to soon get an all-new petrol engine

Published Oct 23, 2023

Tata Safari and Tata Harrier are the flagship SUVs from the brand but currently only come with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor

The two SUVs were recently updated by Tata and now get new styling on the outside and have an extended feature list

Not having a petrol engine thus far has been a major chink in the Tata SUV armour thus far. But not for long

Company officials have confirmed that work on a new petrol motor for the SUVs is underway 

Tata has so far maintained that the diesel motor on its two premium SUVs is quite popular with buyers

But a petrol motor is likely to help Tata offer Harrier and Safari at an aggressive price point, especially against a slew of rivals

The Harrier at present starts at 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safari has a starting price sticker of 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)
