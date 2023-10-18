Tata Harrier vs Tata Safari: A tale of two SUVs and which is for whom?

The updated versions of Tata Safari and Tata Harrier were launched in the Indian car market on Tuesday with the Indian manufacturer looking at further building on the overall growing preference for SUVs here. While both Safari and Harrier have been around for some time now, the updated versions are promising a lot in terms of styling on the outside, cabin layout changes as well as feature additions. But while Safari and Harrier sit on the very top of Tata product pyramid, both are meant for a distinct set of buyers.

The differences between Tata Safari and Tata Harrier go beyond the obvious elements of exterior design elements, body dimensions and seat layout. So while it is true that the Safari is a three-row vehicle while Harrier is a conventional five-seat option, the target audience itself is different and so, dictates much of the visual cues on the outside as well as themes within.

Tata Harrier, for instance, was first introduced back in January of 2019 at a time when the mid-size SUV was not as populated as it is today. It has many strong points - and a few drawbacks too, but its biggest point of flex was its dominating road presence. For Martin Uhlarik, Head of Global Design at Tata Motors, the Harrier struck a chord with a younger SUV-buying audience and the more sporty visual appeal of the updated model is to further cement this bond. “The Harrier has been very successful. It has its very own DNA and SUV character, so we wanted to simply improve the existing recipe," he told HT Auto during an exclusive interaction. “When we looked at the number of Harrier buyers and the pattern around it, we saw those purchasing the Harrier were younger or young at heart. In case of Safari, we noticed it was much more of a premium and mature customer base."

While the focus on the updated Harrier is clearly on lending it a sportier visual appeal while not compromising on the muscular character, the Safari's updates are more subtle and sophisticated. Both models get updated front grille and a stretched DRL light signature on the face. But whether it is the more muted colours on the Safari or its upright face, here is the flagship indeed. “When we started work on updating the Safari, the question was ‘how do we communicate that this is a very different product?' This is our flagship," explained Uhlarik. “We wanted its design to be very straight-forward and it is all about detailing. All the lines on Safari are running horizontal and vertical so everything is very strong and structural whereas Harrier is much more sporty with dynamic and angular lines."

The initial response to the design updates on both Safari and Harrier have been largely positive even though both models continue to be powered by a solitary 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor only. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual stick and an auto gearbox. But whereas Harrier would continue to appeal to those looking for an SUV with a sporty yet solid road presence, the Safari is more than likely to still find favour among those with larger families.

