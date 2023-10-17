Tata Harrier, Safari facelift SUVs to launch: Enhanced safety with ADAS features

Tata Harrier rivals: Hyundai Creta to Jeep Compass Tata Harrier facelift will have its task cut out when the carmaker launches the SUV in its new avatar. The compact SUV will rival the diesel versions of popular models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and even the Jeep Compass SUVs. Mahindra currently does not offer any SUV in the compact segment. However, in terms of pricing, the new Harrier could also rival some of the variants of the Scorpio-N and XUV700. In terms of sales, Harrier lags far behind the Korean rivals due to a single-engine option. A new look with more advanced features could see Harrier improve its performance on sales charts in coming days.

Tata Harrier, Safari to offer enhanced safety with ADAS features Just like comfort and convenience features, Tata Motors has also enhanced the safety aspects of its two flagship SUVs. Both models are expected to score very high at crash tests and emerge as two of the safest SUVs in India. If six airbags are not enough, Tata has added a seventh airbag in both models. The seventh airbag has been placed to protect the knees of the driver. This will be available with the top-spec variants of the Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs. Besides offering seven airbags, Tata will also offer level-2 ADAS technology with the SUVs. The ADAS tech will offer as many as 11 assistive features for driving which include adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection among others. Other safety features include ABS with EBD, ESP, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, driver attention alert, hill descent control, emergency call and breakdown alert and more.

Tata Harrier, Safari launch: Expected prices The existing version of the Harrier SUV costs between ₹15.20 lakh and ₹24.27 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the price of the 2023 Harrier SUV start around ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the top-end version could go up to ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). The existing models of Safari SUV comes at a starting price of ₹15.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹25.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the price of this three-row SUV to start around ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Harrier ₹ 13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date UPCOMING Tata Harrier 2023 ₹ 15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Tata Safari 2023 ₹ 16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Mahindra Scorpio Classic ₹ 11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Marazzo ₹ 12.30 - 14.57 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Tata continues to ditch petrol for Harrier and Safari Tata Motors will continue to offer both Harrier and Safari SUV with its trusted 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine under the hood. The engine is capable of generating 167.6 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission unit. While the rivals like Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus are offered with both petrol and diesel engines, Tata has no plans yet to introduce petrol versions of its two flagship SUVs.

Tata Harrier and Safari feature list can make Korean rivals run for money Tata Harrier and Safari now comes with series of features that can rival the Korean models in India. Some of the biggest highlights include a new four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo and mounted controls and paddle shifters depending on variants, physical buttons repalced with touch-based HVAC controls on the dashboard, new 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system which support wireless Anrdoid Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also can be connected to apps like Google, Alexa and Tata's own iRA. The new 10.25-inch digital driver display offers several drive-related information and can now also show navigation. Tata is also offering 13 different sound modes with the 10 JBL speaker sound system with Harmon AudioworX. The SUVs also come with other features like wireless charging, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, ambient lighting and much more. In Safari, the front and middle row seats will come with ventilated features. The driver seat in both SUVs can be adjusted electronically with memory features.

Tata Harrier and Safari: Design changes explained The biggest update Tata Motors has brought in the new Harrier and Safari SUVs is the way they look. Both SUVs now come with a new parametric grille, less chrome, vertical LED headlight units, connected LED DRLs and connected LED taillights. Harrier and Safari also get redesigned alloy wheels. While the ones on Harrier may not seem too different, Safari wears a new-look dual-tone alloy wheels. Both measure between 17 inches and 19 inches, depending on the variants. From the sides, both SUVs remain largely similar to what they were previously. Step inside, and the slew of changes continue in how the cabin is decked up. Both SUVs now get new upholstery, redesigned dashboard with wood trim finish, plenty of gloss black touches on doors and centre console offer a more premium interior look. In Safari, Tata has added comfort headrests for the second row passengers.

Tata Safari facelift review: Family car with bachelor's spirit The Tata Safari is the flagship model for the Indian car maker that was first introduced here in 2021. At the time, the focus was as much on drawing inspiration from an inconic name as was on putting a brand new model on a pedestal. Here was a three-row vehicle that promised SUV-like style but claimed MPV-like comfort. Fast forward just two years and the updated Tata Safari has a new wardrobe to show off. Check out our first drive review.

Tata Safari and its rivals Safari is one of the few SUVs in the market which offer three-row seating option. Tata Motors will continue to offer the Safari in six and seven-seat configurations. The other SUVs in this category are Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio-N, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. While Scorpio-N offers jump seats at the rear, all other Safari rivals offer bench seats in the third row. All these SUVs are around the same price point ranging between ₹15 lakh and ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). Where Safari may lose its advantage is against the two Mahindra SUVs which are also offered in 4X4 versions. Tata does not plan to launch an AWD version of the Safari yet.

Watch: Tata Harrier first drive impressions

Tata Harrier facelift SUV review: Drops muscle, gains style In its first real update since 2019 debut, the Tata Harrier SUV will now be offered with a sleeker visual profile and a significantly enhanced cabin. Over a lakh units of the Harrier SUV have been sold but Tata Motors is clearly hungry, and hungry for more. Tata hopes the facelift Harrier to make its presence felt against its every-growing list of SUV rivals. Check out our first impressions of the new Harrier SUV. Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.

Tata Harrier: Compact SUV with some muscle In 2019, just before the world was hit by Covid-19 pandemic, Tata Motors launched the Harrier five-seater SUV in India. It was the first SUV from the carmaker to get the OmegaArc platform, which was derived from Tata's British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover's D8 platform. Equipped with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the Safari SUV, Harrier quickly became one of the popular models in the Indian markets. However, it was not enough for Harrier to take on the more feature-rich Korean rivals, which continue to lead the compact SUV segment till date. With addition of several features, the new Harrier may just have bridged that gap.

Tata Safari: A legacy continues in new avatar When it comes to true-blue SUVs manufactured in India, the name of Tata Safari would be right up there. Since its first launch back in 1998, it had gained popularity for its sheer size and go-anywhere capabilities. The first generation Safari came with a 4X4 drive system and was powered by a 2.0-litre four cylinder diesel engine. Over the years, a lot has changed in the Safari, including its looks as well as the platform. Tata used to base the Safari on Telcoline's Tata X2 body-on-frame platform earlier. Later, the carmaker shifted to the same platform used by Jaguar Land Rover for its SUVs.