Tata Safari and Harrier score 5 stars in Global NCAP crash tests. Check details

Global NCAP has announced that the Tata Safari and Harrier have scored 5 stars in their crash test. In fact, both SUVs have achieved the highest Global NCAP score for adult and child occupant safety in their Safer Car for India program. The tests were done voluntarily by Tata Motors and the Harrier and Safari are among the last cars to be tested by GNCAP before the Bharat NCAP is introduced.

The bodyshell integrity was rated as stable and the SUVs were fitted with ISOFIX anchorages, and a passenger airbag disabling switch which is important while transporting children in the front passenger seat. The Safari and Harrier also meet the requirements of UN127 and GTR9 for pedestrian protection as standard. In adult occupant protection, the SUV scored 33.05 out of 34 points and in child occupant protection, it scored 45 out of 49.

The models also comply with Global NCAP’s ESC requirements, with seatbelt reminders in all seating positions and offer optional ADAS technologies. The SUVs were equipped with a frontal airbag, belt pretensioner, belt loadlimter, side curtain airbag and side chest airbags.

Watch: 2023 Tata Safari review: Family SUV with bachelor spirit?

According to GNCAP, “: the protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good. Driver’s and passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed good protection. Driver’s tibias showed adequate protection and passenger’s tibias showed good protection. Footwell area was rated as stable. The bodyshell was rated as stable and it is capable of withstanding further loadings. The head, chest, abdomen and pelvis showed good protection."

Also Read : Tata Harrier, Safari facelift SUVs to launch: LIVE and latest updates

The Harrier and the Safari were updated significantly recently. Both SUVs received an updated exterior design and interior design. Several new features were added to the SUVs. Unfortunately, there is still no petrol engine on offer. There is only a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 350 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

First Published Date: