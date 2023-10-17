2023 Tata Safari SUV launches. Check full price list

Tata Safari facelift SUV has arrived in India. Tata Motors launched the 2023 Safari at a starting price of ₹16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in four trims, the price of the Safari goes up to ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Accomplished variant. All prices of the SUV are introductory in nature. Tata had already opened the bookings of the new Safari SUV, along with the 2023 Harrier facelift SUV, at a token amount of ₹25,000. The delivery of Tata Safari facelift is expected to start from today. The new-look Tata Safari SUV will rival the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Jeep Meridian among other three-row SUVs in the segment.

Tata Safari price list:

Tata Motors has expectedly increased the price band for Safari in its new avatar. The previous model was sold at price ranging between ₹15.85 lakh and ₹25.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Safari will be costlier by at least ₹44,000 over the base variant of the older model. Check the full price list of all seven variants below:

Tata Safari variants Price (in ex-showroom, introductory) Smart ₹ 16.19 lakh Pure ₹ 17.69 lakh Pure+ ₹ 19.39 lakh Adventure ₹ 20.99 lakh Adventure+ ₹ 22.49 lakh Accomplished ₹ 23.99 lakh Accomplished+ ₹ 25.49 lakh

Tata Safari variants:

Tata Motors is offering the new Safari in four variants. For the 2023 Safari, Tata has replaced the old nomenclatures for variant names to Smart, Pure, Adventure and Accomplished. Tata Motors says the variant names have been decided based on the styling and features customised for different set of buyers which range from outgoing nature to family-oriented customers.

Watch: 2023 Tata Safari first drive review: Family SUV with bachelor spirit?

Tata Safari's new design language:

Tata Motors has changed the design language of its SUV lineup with the introduction of the new Nexon and Nexon EV last month. It continues with the new Safari too with fresh looks that include a new parametric grille, connected LED DRL and connected LED taillight. The dual-tone alloy wheels are also redesigned and are offered in sizes varying between 17 inches and 19 inches. The cabin of the new Safari has also seen massive changes with the introduction of new upholstery. The dashboard is new with wood trim finish. The second row seats in Safari SUV come with comfort headrests. There is a lot of gloss black touch all around the cabin which increase the premium quotient of the SUV.

Tata Safari features:

The three-row SUV now comes loaded with several features which can rival even some of the Korean SUVs. Tata is offering a new four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, a feature that is first in the world and was introduced with the Nexon and Nexon EV. The dashboard also gets futuristic touch-based HVAC controls. The touchscreen infotainment system is now bigger, measuring 12.30 inches and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto besides connected car technology and voice commands linked to Google, Alexa and Tata's own iRA connected car technology. The new 10.25-inch digital driver display can now display navigation too.

Among other features, the new Safari offers front two row seats with ventilated features while the driver seat can be adjusted electronically with memory function. There are other features like 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and wireless charging. For those who love music on the go, the SUVs will now come with 10 JBL speaker sound system with Harmon AudioworX which offer as many as 13 sound modes including one that can turn down volume for passengers in the backseats. The SUV also offers powered tailgate for easy access to the boot space.

Tata Safari engine, transmission and performance:

The one thing that has not changed in the new Safari is the engine. Tata Motors continues to keep faith in its 2.0-litre diesel unit, which will come mated to either a 6-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission options. The engine is capable of churning out 167.6 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Safari has three drive modes which include Eco, City and Sport. Besides these, Tata is also offering three traction modes - Normal, Rough and Wet.

Tata Safari safety features:

Safari has scored very high in Global NCAP crash tests conducted recently, results of which were released just ahead of the launch. The SUV has secured five star rating in both child and adult protection tests. Safari now offers up to seven airbags, including one for the driver's knees. 2023 Safari also comes equipped with level-2 ADAS technology which offers several assistive features for the driver like blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. Other safety features include ABS with EBD, ESP, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, driver attention alert, hill descent control, emergency call and breakdown alert among others.

First Published Date: