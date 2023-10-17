Tata Motors launches Harrier SUV facelift with a fresh look and new features

Tata Motors has launched the Harrier facelift in India, which comes on the heels of the Nexon facelift, featuring a similar design language. The new Tata Harrier SUV comes priced between ₹15.49 lakh and ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic transmission option is available in Pure+, Adventure+, Fearless, and Fearless+. Also, the pricing of AT variants starts from ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing is introductory and expected to rise after a few weeks. Bookings for the SUV have already been opened. The new Tata Harrier SUV gets a wide range of updates on the exterior, inside the cabin, and on the technology front. It has been launched alongside the updated Tata Safari SUV . It also comes with a revised trim lineup.

The updated Tata Harrier SUV facelift comes with a heavily redesigned front fascia, which is in the same line as the Nexon facelift and Safari facelift. The car sports connected LED daytime running lights sitting at the edge of the bonnet and the front fascia. The vertically oriented LED headlamps and LED fog lamps give the car a completely fresh look compared to the outgoing model. The grille too has been redesigned along with the front bumper.

Trim Price (ex-showroom) Smart ₹ 15.49 lakh Pure ₹ 16.99 lakh Pure+ ₹ 18.69 lakh Adventure ₹ 20.19 lakh Adventure+ ₹ 21.69 lakh Fearless ₹ 22.99 lakh Fearless+ ₹ 24.49 lakh

Moving to the side profile, the new design of alloy wheels, and black cladding add some zing to the SUV. Moving to the back, the car has adopted the styling element that every other carmaker around the world has been following nowadays. It comes with connected LED taillights. The sleek LED strip connecting the LED taillights is completely new. The rear bumper too has been updated.

While the front profile of the car has received a host of changes, the interior of the SUV too comes with a wide range of changes. It features a completely revamped dashboard that looks premium compared to the pre-facelift version. There is a completely new steering wheel with an illuminated brand logo at the centre and a host of touch buttons. The free-standing 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster enhances the digitalized vibe inside the cabin. It also sports a 10-speaker JBL audio system, powered and ventilated front seats, sun blinds for the rear and an air purifier.

The Tata Harrier SUV facelift comes with a Global NCAP five-star rating for both adult and child safety. It has a host of safety features including seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system etc. Also, ADAS comprising 11 functions enhances the safety of the car. On the powertrain front, the SUV carries the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, but it has been upgraded to comply with the BS6 Phase-2 emission norms. The engine churns out 168 bhp peak power and 350 Nm torque. Transmission for the SUV includes a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit.

