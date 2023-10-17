HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Alcazar And Mg Hector Rivalling Tata Harrier Suv Facelift Launches In India, Gets Fresh Style And New Features

Tata Motors launches Harrier SUV facelift with a fresh look and new features

Tata Motors has launched the Harrier facelift in India, which comes on the heels of the Nexon facelift, featuring a similar design language. The new Tata Harrier SUV comes priced between 15.49 lakh and 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic transmission option is available in Pure+, Adventure+, Fearless, and Fearless+. Also, the pricing of AT variants starts from 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing is introductory and expected to rise after a few weeks. Bookings for the SUV have already been opened. The new Tata Harrier SUV gets a wide range of updates on the exterior, inside the cabin, and on the technology front. It has been launched alongside the updated Tata Safari SUV. It also comes with a revised trim lineup.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2023, 13:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Harrier
Tata Harrier facelift comes with a completely new design, a heavily revamped interior and a host of new safety features.
Harrier
Tata Harrier facelift comes with a completely new design, a heavily revamped interior and a host of new safety features.

The updated Tata Harrier SUV facelift comes with a heavily redesigned front fascia, which is in the same line as the Nexon facelift and Safari facelift. The car sports connected LED daytime running lights sitting at the edge of the bonnet and the front fascia. The vertically oriented LED headlamps and LED fog lamps give the car a completely fresh look compared to the outgoing model. The grille too has been redesigned along with the front bumper.

Also Read : Tata Safari and Harrier scores 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test. Check details

TrimPrice (ex-showroom)
Smart 15.49 lakh
Pure 16.99 lakh
Pure+ 18.69 lakh
Adventure 20.19 lakh
Adventure+ 21.69 lakh
Fearless 22.99 lakh
Fearless+ 24.49 lakh

Watch: Tata Harrier facelift SUV: First impressions

Moving to the side profile, the new design of alloy wheels, and black cladding add some zing to the SUV. Moving to the back, the car has adopted the styling element that every other carmaker around the world has been following nowadays. It comes with connected LED taillights. The sleek LED strip connecting the LED taillights is completely new. The rear bumper too has been updated.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
₹ 15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
₹ 11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 12.30 - 14.57 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹ 12.16 - 13.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

While the front profile of the car has received a host of changes, the interior of the SUV too comes with a wide range of changes. It features a completely revamped dashboard that looks premium compared to the pre-facelift version. There is a completely new steering wheel with an illuminated brand logo at the centre and a host of touch buttons. The free-standing 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster enhances the digitalized vibe inside the cabin. It also sports a 10-speaker JBL audio system, powered and ventilated front seats, sun blinds for the rear and an air purifier.

The Tata Harrier SUV facelift comes with a Global NCAP five-star rating for both adult and child safety. It has a host of safety features including seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system etc. Also, ADAS comprising 11 functions enhances the safety of the car. On the powertrain front, the SUV carries the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, but it has been upgraded to comply with the BS6 Phase-2 emission norms. The engine churns out 168 bhp peak power and 350 Nm torque. Transmission for the SUV includes a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2023, 13:22 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning, Gray
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
45% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,290 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.