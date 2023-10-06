Tata Motors opens bookings for Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs

Tata Motors has opened the bookings for the 2023 Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs today. The carmaker will launch both these flagship SUVs in October. One can book the Harrier facelift SUV or the 2023 Safari SUV for an amount of ₹25,000 through Tata's online portal or at nearest dealership. The deliveries are expected to start soon after Tata Motors announces the prices. While Harrier will renew its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others, the Safari will lock horns with Mahindra XUV700 in the three-row SUV space.

Tata Motors has teased both Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs on its social media handles in the run-up to the launch. Both models have undergone several changes, including design, features and powertrain. Here is a look at what all has changed.

Tata Motors will offer the Harrier facelift SUV in four trims. Like the new Nexon and Nexon EV, Tata has dropped the old nomenclature to identify the model variants. The carmaker will use Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless names for Harrier variants too. For Safari, the top-end variant is called Accomplished.

Tata Harrier, Safari facelift: Design updates

The Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs will come with a new front face. Among the key changes are an updated grille flanked by vertically split headlight setup and LED DRLs stretched across the bonnet. The main headlamp housing is new and is now positioned vertically. At the sides, the Harrier SUV will sit on a set of redesigned alloy wheels measuring between 17 inches and 19 inches. At the rear, the Harrier gets connected light bar feature that Safari facelift has also received.

Tata Harrier, Safari facelift: Interior and features

On the inside, the 2023 Harrier will offer a new 12.30-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster which look similar to the ones introduced in 2023 Nexon and Nexon EV. The dashboard will come with ambient lighting promising a more youthful vibe inside the cabin of the new Harrier. The new Harrier will also come with the new two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit panel showing Tata Motors' logo and mounted controls that made its debut inside the Nexon and Nexon EV facelift SUVs.

Among other features, the Harrier facelift SUV will also offer powered tailgates, 10 JBL speaker sound system with Harmon AudioworX, paddle shifters, 360 degree camera and more.

Tata Harrier, Safari facelift: Safety features

In terms of safety, Tata Motors will offer as many as seven airbags in Harrier and Safari. Six airbags will be offered as standard across all variants. The seventh airbag, which is meant to protect the knees of the driver, will be offered in top-spec variants. Tata will also offer level-2 ADAS technology in Harrier, as well as the new Safari, with at least 11 safety features.

Tata Harrier, Safari facelift: Engine

The new Harrier and Safari SUVs will continue to be offered with Tata Motor's trusted 2.0-litre diesel engine only. Mated to either a 6-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission options, the engine is capable of generating 167.6 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It also offers three drive modes which include Eco, City and Sport. Besides these, Tata will also offer three traction modes - Normal, Rough and Wet.

