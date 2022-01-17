Tata Safari Dark Edition launched in a meaner shade of black. Details here

Tata Safari Dark Edition comes with an all-black paint theme at exterior and inside the cabin.

Tata Motors has launched the Safari Dark Edition in India, at a price of ₹19.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Safari Dark Edition is available on the XT+, XTA+, XZ+ and XZA+ trims.

The Tata safari Dark Edition comes as the latest addition to the list of other models that have previously received the Dark Edition treatment. Previously, Tata Motors introduced Dark Edition variants of the models such as Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Altroz with Dark Edition models. Also, the Dark Edition comes as the third special variant of the Tata Safari after Adventure and Gold Editions.

Tata Safari Dark Edition gets some cosmetic updates that make it distinctive compared to the standard variant of the SUV. It gets an all-black exterior colour theme painted in Oberon Black. The black theme gives the SUV a premium feel. The chrome elements on the SUV have been replaced with piano-black trims. The front grille and alloy wheels get charcoal black treatment. Another change in this SUV is the Dark Edition logo in chrome on the tailgate.

Inside the cabin too the Tata Safari Dark Edition gets an all-black theme. It gets a Blackstone Matrix dashboard and dark upholstery that includes a Nappa Granite Black colour scheme with Blue Tri Arrow perforations and Blue stitching. The Tata Safari Dark Edition gets ventilated seats on both first and second rows and an in-cabin air purifier. Also, the SUV gets an 8.8-inch floating island touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play with WiFi connectivity.

Safety features of the Tata Safari Dark Edition include multiple airbags, ESC, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD among others. Mechanically the SUV remains the same as the standard variant with the same engine, transmission. Power and torque output too remain same.

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, the automaker is confident that the stylish Safari Dark Edition will prove to be yet another reason for car-buyers to upgrade to the SUV.

