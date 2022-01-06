Tata Motors CNG range to launch on January 19th

Tata Motors has recently announced that it is planning to introduce its new ‘range of CNG Cars’ on January 19th. While the company hasn't announced which models will be rolling out virtually later this month, expect new CNG variants of the Tiago car to be out. Unofficial bookings for the new CNG car have also commenced already.

The Tiago CNG will come out to be the first CNG model to be launched in India by Tata this year. In addition to that, the company is also expected to extend its CNG lineup across other models including the Tigor sub-compact sedan, Altroz premium hatchback, Nexon sub-compact SUV among others.

When launched, Tata Motors is unlikely to make any major change to the Tiago CNG model, of course leaving aside its new CNG kit. Also, the new kit will be accompanied by a separate iCNG badging to distinguish itself from its regular ICE counterpart. While the technical details about the factory-fitted CNG kit for Tiago aren't out yet, expected it to return a mileage of around 30 kms per kg.

Under the hood, the car is expected to continue along with the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. The engine, mated to a five-speed manual transmission, is capable of generating a maximum output of 85 BHP and 113 Nm of peak torque.

As far as its rivals are concerned, the new Tata Tiago CNG will take the fight against the rivals such as the Maruti WagonR CNG or Hyundai Santro CNG among others.

There has been a significant rise in the demand for CNG vehicles in India in the last few months. A total of 1,36,357 units of CNG cars were sold in the last eight months, till November'21.