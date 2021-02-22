Tata Safari Adventure Persona priced at 20.20 lakh. What makes it special

Tata Motors announced the pricing of the all-new Safari on Monday which starts from ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base XE manual trim and extends up to ₹21.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line XZ+ automatic variant. In addition to that, the homegrown automaker has also launched the 'Adventure Persona' edition of the Safari which comes based on the top-spec XZ+ trim and is priced at ₹20.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and ₹21.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic trim. Here's how the Safari Adventure Persona is differentiated from the regular Safari.

(Also Read: Tata Altroz makes it to India Book of Records for covering 1,603 kms in 24 hours)

On the outside, it gets a distinctive exterior colour theme and blacked-out alloy wheels. There are certain blackened elements here and there on the outer body of the Aventure Persona variant which delineates the rugged appeal of the car. Elements like the front main grille, roof rails inserts, outer door handles headlamp inserts, bumpers, and alloys, all come dipped in black. It also gets a Safari mascot placement on the bonnet.

Inside, the ‘Adventure Persona’ gets signature earthy brown interiors, dark chrome interior accents on air vents, knob, switches, inner door handle, and instrument cluster along with a piano black interior pack on steering wheel, grab handles, floor console frame, and IP mid pad finisher. It is also available in both six and seven-seat configurations and gets the same equipment and features allotted for XZ+ trim. Save for these updates, the rest of the details on the trim remain unchanged.

(Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover to slash 2,000 jobs around the world)

Under the hood sits the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which has been tuned to deliver 170 PS of maximum power and 350 PS of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual and an optional six-speed automatic transmission unit.