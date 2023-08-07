What's special about Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition?

Creta Adventure Edition starts from ₹15.17 lakh while Alcazar Adventure Edition starts from ₹19.03 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Adventure Edition on both models offers as many as 21 unique features
The special edition is meant specifically for buyers who take frequent trips
Both Creta & Alcazar Adventure Editions get specific exterior styling
Exterior highlights include rugged door cladding, 'Adventure' emblem, Black front grille, Black ORVM and alloy wheels
Cabin updates include dashcam with dual camera, 3D designer 'Adventure' mats and sporty metal pedals
Creta Adventure Edition is available on the SX and SX(O) trims
It is available on the 1.5-litre petrol with manual transmission and iVT powertrain
Alcazar Adventure Edition comes in the 1.5 l T-GDi Petrol 7DCT, 1.5 l Diesel 6MT and 6AT powertrains