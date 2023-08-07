What's special about Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 07, 2023

 Creta Adventure Edition starts from 15.17 lakh while Alcazar Adventure Edition starts from 19.03 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Adventure Edition on both models offers as many as 21 unique features

 The special edition is meant specifically for buyers who take frequent trips

Both Creta & Alcazar Adventure Editions get specific exterior styling

 Check product page

Exterior highlights include rugged door cladding, 'Adventure' emblem, Black front grille, Black ORVM and alloy wheels

Cabin updates include dashcam with dual camera, 3D designer 'Adventure' mats and sporty metal pedals

 Creta Adventure Edition is available on the SX and SX(O) trims

It is available on the 1.5-litre petrol with manual transmission and iVT powertrain

Alcazar Adventure Edition comes in the 1.5 l T-GDi Petrol 7DCT, 1.5 l Diesel 6MT and 6AT powertrains
For detailed report...
Click Here