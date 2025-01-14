Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Punch, India's Bestselling Car In 2024 Becomes Dearer With A Price Hike. Now Starts At…

Tata Punch becomes dearer with up to 17,000 price hike. Variant-wise price details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Jan 2025, 09:26 AM
Follow us on:
  • Tata Punch SUV has become costlier with a price hike ranging up to 17,000 at the beginning of 2025.
View all Images
Tata Punch SUV has become costlier with a price hike ranging up to ₹17,000 at the beginning of 2025. (Tata )

Tata Punch was the bestselling passenger vehicle in India in 2024, ending the domination of Maruti Suzuki and marking a milestone in the country's automobile history. Tata Motors has now increased the pricing of the Punch by up to 17,000, making the popular SUV dearer. The Tata Punch received a price hike at the beginning of 2025, and with this price revision, the SUV is now available for 619,990 (ex-showroom), while the top-end trim costs 10,31,990 (ex-showroom).

The Tata Punch received a price hike ranging between 7,000 and 17,000, depending on the variants. The Hyundai Exter rival is offered in nine variants and six exterior colour choices. The SUV comes available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel choices.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Tata Motors announced a price hike for its passenger vehicles just like other major carmakers announced price hikes for their respective products last month, which became effective from January 2025. Also, recently, Tata Motors launched MY25 updates for select models including the Tiago, Tigor, Tiago EV, and the Nexon.

Tata Punch: Variant-wise price hike details

Tata Punch Pure MT variant, the base trim of the SUV has received the lowest price hike of 7,090. With this price hike, it is now priced at 619,990 (ex-showroom, up from 612,900 (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.13 - 10.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Punch CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 7.23 - 9.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 11.23 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 11.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 kWh Range Icon421 km
₹ 9.99 - 14.29 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon556 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The other variants such as Pure (O) MT, Adventure S MT, Adventure S AMT, Adventure+ S MT, Adventure+ S AMT, Accomplished+ MT and Accomplished+ AMT have received a uniform price hike of 12,090.

The Adventure MT, Adventure AMT, Adventure Rhythm MT and Adventure Rhythm AMT variants get a uniform price hike of 17,090. The Tata Punch Adventure and Adventure Rhythm variants now come available with a sunroof.

The Accomplished+ S MT and Accomplished+ S AMT variants get a slightly lower price hike of 10,090. Within the Creative persona level, the Creative+ S AMT variant prices have been hiked by 17,090, while other variants like Creative+ MT, Creative+ AMT, and Creative+ S MT variant received a hike of 12,090.

Tata Motors recently relaunched the Punch Camo Edition and it has also received a price hike as well. Only the Tata Punch Creative+ S AMT Camo variant gets a price hike of 17,090, while all other Camo variants based on Accomplished and Creative personal levels get the same price hike of 12,090.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2025, 09:26 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS