Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 14, 2025: Tata Punch, India's bestselling car in 2024 becomes dearer with a price hike. Now starts at…

Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 14, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 14, 2025

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2025, 09:26 AM
Mercedes EQS 6
Latest news on January 14, 2025: Tata Punch SUV has become costlier with a price hike ranging up to ₹17,000 at the beginning of 2025.
Mercedes EQS 6
Latest news on January 14, 2025: Tata Punch SUV has become costlier with a price hike ranging up to ₹17,000 at the beginning of 2025.

14 Jan 2025, 09:26 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Tata Punch, India's bestselling car in 2024 becomes dearer with a price hike. Now starts at…

  • Tata Punch SUV has become costlier with a price hike ranging up to 17,000 at the beginning of 2025.
Read the full story here

14 Jan 2025, 08:53 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: KTM 250 Duke discount extended till 31st Jan, is priced at ₹…

  • KTM 250 Duke is offered in three colour options - lectric Orange, Ceramic White and Atlantic Blue.
Read the full story here

14 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: BMW sales slide after brake fault recall, China demand slump

  • The German auto giant is focusing on new electric models and faces increasing competition from local brands.
Read the full story here

14 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Tesla outpaces Audi amid electric vehicle demand struggles in Europe and China

  • The Elon Musk-run EV manufacturer did not go without struggles, having posted its first annual deliveries decline in over a decade.
Read the full story here

14 Jan 2025, 08:24 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Hyundai Creta EV to accelerate EV penetration in India in 2025-26, says COO Tarun Garg

  • Hyundai India COO Tarun Garg has hinted the automaker may bring a more affordable electric car after the Creta EV.
Read the full story here

14 Jan 2025, 07:40 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: New Mercedes-Benz CLA coupe will allow you to have a conversation with it using Google AI's help. Know more

  • Mercedes-Benz says the new CLA coupe, which will be available in the market in late 2025, will be able to find destinations even for vague prompts.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2025, 07:40 AM IST

