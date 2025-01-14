LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 14, 2025: Tata Punch, India's bestselling car in 2024 becomes dearer with a price hike. Now starts at…
Latest news on January 14, 2025: Tata Punch SUV has become costlier with a price hike ranging up to ₹17,000 at the beginning of 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
14 Jan 2025, 09:26 AM IST
Tata Punch, India's bestselling car in 2024 becomes dearer with a price hike. Now starts at…
- Tata Punch SUV has become costlier with a price hike ranging up to ₹17,000 at the beginning of 2025.
14 Jan 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: KTM 250 Duke discount extended till 31st Jan, is priced at ₹…
- KTM 250 Duke is offered in three colour options - lectric Orange, Ceramic White and Atlantic Blue.
14 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: BMW sales slide after brake fault recall, China demand slump
- The German auto giant is focusing on new electric models and faces increasing competition from local brands.
14 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Tesla outpaces Audi amid electric vehicle demand struggles in Europe and China
- The Elon Musk-run EV manufacturer did not go without struggles, having posted its first annual deliveries decline in over a decade.
14 Jan 2025, 08:24 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Hyundai Creta EV to accelerate EV penetration in India in 2025-26, says COO Tarun Garg
- Hyundai India COO Tarun Garg has hinted the automaker may bring a more affordable electric car after the Creta EV.
14 Jan 2025, 07:40 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: New Mercedes-Benz CLA coupe will allow you to have a conversation with it using Google AI's help. Know more
- Mercedes-Benz says the new CLA coupe, which will be available in the market in late 2025, will be able to find destinations even for vague prompts.
First Published Date: 14 Jan 2025, 07:40 AM IST