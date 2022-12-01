HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Motors’ Domestic Sales Grow By 27% In November 2022

Tata Motors’ domestic sales grow by 27% in November 2022

Tata Motors reported its sales for November 2022 and the company’s overall volumes stood at 75,478 units, registering a 21 per cent increase over 62,192 units sold in November 2021. The automaker’s domestic sales stood at 73,467 units, up by 27 per cent when compared to 58,073 units sold during the same period last year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2022, 20:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors' passenger vehicle sales stood at 46,425 units, up by 55% year-on-year
Tata Motors' passenger vehicle sales stood at 46,425 units, up by 55% year-on-year
Tata Motors' passenger vehicle sales stood at 46,425 units, up by 55% year-on-year
Tata Motors' passenger vehicle sales stood at 46,425 units, up by 55% year-on-year

Also Read : Hyundai continues its growth path in India, Creta and Venue remain power players

Passenger vehicles contributed a majority chunk of volumes to Tata Motors' overall sales and stood at 46,425 units, up by 55 per cent as against 29,947 units sold in November last year. The automaker’s electric vehicles witnessed a strong growth of 146 per cent with 4,451 units sold last month, as compared to 1,811 in November 2021. Tata’s passenger vehicle exports grew by 130 per cent at 388 units, from 169 units a year ago.

It’s also noteworthy that Tata Motors was the third best-selling automaker in November this year, after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Interestingly, Hyundai and Tata are divided by nearly 2,000 units in terms of domestic PV sales.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.05 kmpl
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Mahindra & Mahindra registers 45% sales growth in November 2022

Tata and Hyundai's domestic sales were separated by just nearly 2,000 units in November 2022
Tata and Hyundai's domestic sales were separated by just nearly 2,000 units in November 2022
Tata and Hyundai's domestic sales were separated by just nearly 2,000 units in November 2022
Tata and Hyundai's domestic sales were separated by just nearly 2,000 units in November 2022

Moving to commercial vehicle (CV) sales, Tata Motors’ domestic volumes stood at 27,430 units in November this year, a drop of three per cent over 28,295 units sold in November 2021. The intermediate & light commercial vehicle (ILCV) segment witnessed the biggest slump of 32 per cent with sales down to 3,462 units, from 5,099 units during the same month last year. The MHCV segment volumes though were by 42 per cent at 8,879 units as compared to 6,266 units sold a year ago. Passenger carriers contributed 2,041 units in November this year, growing by 73 per cent year-on-year, while the SCV cargo and pickup segment declined by 17 per cent with 13,048 units sold last month. Tata’s CV exports declined by 59 per cent at 1,623 units, as compared to 3,9560 units sold in November last year.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2022, 20:52 PM IST
TAGS: tata motors sales figures auto sales
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tata Motors’ domestic sales grow by 27% in November 2022
Tata Motors’ domestic sales grow by 27% in November 2022
Mahindra & Mahindra registers 45% sales growth in November 2022
Mahindra & Mahindra registers 45% sales growth in November 2022
Ola Electric sales cross 20,000 units for third consecutive month in November
Ola Electric sales cross 20,000 units for third consecutive month in November
Honda City and Amaze play tag team to push sales in November
Honda City and Amaze play tag team to push sales in November
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city