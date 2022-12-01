Tata Motors’ domestic sales grow by 27% in November 2022

Tata Motors reported its sales for November 2022 and the company’s overall volumes stood at 75,478 units, registering a 21 per cent increase over 62,192 units sold in November 2021. The automaker’s domestic sales stood at 73,467 units, up by 27 per cent when compared to 58,073 units sold during the same period last year.

Also Read : Hyundai continues its growth path in India, Creta and Venue remain power players

Passenger vehicles contributed a majority chunk of volumes to Tata Motors' overall sales and stood at 46,425 units, up by 55 per cent as against 29,947 units sold in November last year. The automaker’s electric vehicles witnessed a strong growth of 146 per cent with 4,451 units sold last month, as compared to 1,811 in November 2021. Tata’s passenger vehicle exports grew by 130 per cent at 388 units, from 169 units a year ago.

It’s also noteworthy that Tata Motors was the third best-selling automaker in November this year, after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Interestingly, Hyundai and Tata are divided by nearly 2,000 units in terms of domestic PV sales.

Also Read : Mahindra & Mahindra registers 45% sales growth in November 2022

Tata and Hyundai's domestic sales were separated by just nearly 2,000 units in November 2022

Moving to commercial vehicle (CV) sales, Tata Motors’ domestic volumes stood at 27,430 units in November this year, a drop of three per cent over 28,295 units sold in November 2021. The intermediate & light commercial vehicle (ILCV) segment witnessed the biggest slump of 32 per cent with sales down to 3,462 units, from 5,099 units during the same month last year. The MHCV segment volumes though were by 42 per cent at 8,879 units as compared to 6,266 units sold a year ago. Passenger carriers contributed 2,041 units in November this year, growing by 73 per cent year-on-year, while the SCV cargo and pickup segment declined by 17 per cent with 13,048 units sold last month. Tata’s CV exports declined by 59 per cent at 1,623 units, as compared to 3,9560 units sold in November last year.

First Published Date: