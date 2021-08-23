Tata HBX micro-SUV officially unveiled as Tata Punch, takes aim at key segment

Tata Motors on Monday officially unveiled its much-awaited micro SUV Punch. While there was enormous speculation about whether it will be named HBX or Hornbill, Tata has opted to call it Punch in a bid to signal what could be on offer in the segment courtesy its upcoming product, scheduled for a launch during the festive period.

Tata Motors had first showcased Punch as the HBX concept micro-SUV during the Auto Expo last year. Punch SUV will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Hyundai micro-SUV which is likely to be called Casper.

File: Tata HBX (near-production concept) at Auto Expo 2020

Punch is the first SUV from Tata Motors to be built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) and has been developed under Impact 2.0 design language. The car maker is targeting a younger generation to take a special liking towards the vehicle which is being promised as a great city-commuting option while also being sporty enough on open highway roads.

The Tata Punch does indeed benefit from an SUV-ish visual profile courtesy its high stance, Harrier-like LED DRL units along with headlights, a wide bonnet design and a pronounced grille. The alloy design too looks appealing and the large wheel arches could help it tackle roads less than ideal.

Tata Punch could hold a place of prominence in the company's product portfolio for two main reasons, among many others. Firstly, there is a growing preference for SUV-type body profiles and Punch could well become a car of interest for those looking at such a design in a compact overall proportion. Secondly, Tata could well price the car aggressively when it does launch it at a later date this year. The company is also planning on equipping Punch with several features in the cabin which could help its cause further. “With the perfect combination of stunning design, technology and driving dynamics, the Punch will come equipped with superlative features and an architecture that has proven its versatility in all forms," said Shailesh Chandra - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors. “True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors’ products and catering to needs of customers who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, Punch will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from."