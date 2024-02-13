Tata Punch overtakes Nexon as India's best-selling SUV

Tata Punch stormed to the top of 10 best-selling SUVs in January
Tata sold 17,978 units of the Punch SUV, which recently clocked 3 lakh sales since launch
Tata Nexon came close second among SUVs with 17,182 units sold last month
Brezza remains Maruti's best-selling SUV with 15,202 units sold in January
Mahindra Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic ended January at number four with 14,293 units sold
Fronx, Maruti's smallest SUV, clocked 13,643 units and was placed at number five on the list
The third Maruti SUV to feature on top 10 list was Grand Vitara with 13,438 units
Grand Vitara managed to beat its rival Hyundai Creta, which finished at number 7 with 13,212 units
Venue was Hyundai's second best-selling SUV last month with 11,831 units sold
Kia Sonet, rival to Venue, was placed at number 9 with 11,531 units sold
Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo SUVs complete the list as the SUV clocked 9,964 units