Tata Curvv to Nexon: Top 5 safest SUVs in India based on Bharat NCAP rankings

Bharat NCAP, the Indian agency which has started to evaluate cars made in India based on safety parameters, has revealed safety rating of new models on Tuesday (October 15). In the past couple of weeks, the agency has revealed crash test results of four SUVs which include three from Tata Motors and one from the French auto giant Citroen . Since December last year, when Bharat NCAP started revealing results of crash tests, the agency has evaluated as many as eight cars. All these models were SUVs, including electric. Here is a look at the top five safest SUVs in India based on Bharat NCAP safety ratings.

Bharat NCAP has revealed safety ratings of eight SUVs, including EVs, so far since it officially began testing cars made in India since December last

Tata Punch EV: 5-star safety rating

Adult occupant protection test: 31.46/32.00 points

Child occupant protection test: 45.00/49.00 points

The smallest SUV from Tata Motors stable has also emerged as the safest model on Indian roads. Based on Bharat NCAP ratings, the all-electric version of the Punch SUV sits on top with five-star safety rating and the best outcome of adult and child occupant protection tests. The Punch EV underwent Bharat NCAP crash test earlier this year. The SUV returned with 31.46 points out of 32 overall points in adult occupant protection test. In Child occupant protection test, the electric SUV secured 45 points, the highest among all other vehicles tested by the agency.

The Punch EV offers 6 airbags, ESC, rear parking sensors, TPMS, Hill Hold and Hill Descent Controls as standard safety features. It also offers Electronic Parking Brake, Blind Spot Monitoring among other safety features.

Tata Curvv EV: 5-star safety rating

Adult occupant protection test: 30.81/32.00 points

Child occupant protection test: 44.83/49.00 points

The latest electric SUV from Tata Motors has also secured five-star safety rating at the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Curvv EV, which was launched earlier this year, stands at second spot based on the adult and child occupant protection test results. The coupe electric SUV returned with 30.81 points in adult occupant protection test while the score in child occupant protection test was 44.83 points.

Also Read : Curvv and Curvv EV return with five-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP crash tests

The Curvv EV is far more superior in terms of safety features compared to the Punch EV. It offers 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and camera, seat belt reminder, speed alert system, all wheel disc brakes, reverse parking camera and Electric Parking Brake with auto-hold as standard across variants. The electric SUV also offers advanced features like ADAS technology, 360 degree camera and more.

Tata Harrier: 5-star safety rating

Adult occupant protection test: 30.08/32.00 points

Child occupant protection test: 44.54/49.00 points

The Harrier, one of Tata's flagship SUVs which rivals the likes of MG Hector, Hyundai Creta among others, was among the first two models to undergo Bharat NCAP crash tests last year. The SUV returned with a five-star safety rating with a score of 30.08 points in adult occupant crash test result and 44.54 points in child occupant crash test.

Harrier is based on the OMEGARC architecture which Tata derived from Land Rover's D8 platform. It offers six airbags, ESC, seat belt reminders for all occupants as standard. The SUV is also equipped with ADAS technology, 360 degree camera, blind spot monitoring, rear parking camera and sensors among others.

Tata Safari: 5-star safety rating

Adult occupant protection test: 30.08/32.00 points

Child occupant protection test: 44.54/49.00 points

The Safari three-row SUV, based on the same platform that underpins the Harrier, returned with similar crash test results at the Bharat NCAP. Besides a five-star safety rating, both the SUVs returned with similar points at the adult occupant protection and child occupant protection tests. The Safari competes with the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Jeep Meridian among others. It also offers similar safety features like the Harrier SUV.

Also Read : After Nexon EV, Nexon SUV also secures five-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP

Tata Nexon EV: 5-star safety rating

Adult occupant protection test: 29.86/32.00 points

Child occupant protection test: 44.95/49.00 points

The fifth safest SUV on the list is the all-electric Nexon SUV. The Nexon EV was tested along with the Punch EV earlier this year. However, the Nexon electric SUV scored marginally less than the Punch EV at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Yet it returned with five-star safety rating by scoring 29.86 points in adult occupant protection test and 44.95 points in child occupant protection test.

The Nexon EV offers 6 airbags, ESC, rear parking camera and sensors as some of the standard safety features. It also offers features like 360 degree camera, TPMS, Hill Assist among others.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: