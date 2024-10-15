Tata Curvv, Curvv EV score 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test result

The newest members of the Tata Motor lineup, the Curvv and the Curvv EV have scored five star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). The Tata Curvv scored 29.5 out of 32 in adult protection and 43.66 out of 49 in child protection. Meanwhile, Tata Curvv EV scored 30.81 out of 32 in adult protection and 44.83 out of 49 points in child protection.

As per BNCAP, the Tata Curvv scored 14.65 out of 16.00 in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test and 14.85 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. The test revealed that while the front passengers are mostly safe during a crash, it is the driver’s right leg which got marginal protection.

Meanwhile during the child protection crash test it was revealed that the Tata Curvv scored 9 out of 13 points in vehicle assessment score. It further got 22.66 out of 24 in the Dynamic score and 12 out of 12 in CRS installation score.

Tata Curvv EV: Safety rating

The Tata Curvv EV on the other hand got 15.66 out of 16.00 in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test and 15.15 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. The test revealed that unlike the Curvv, all the front passengers get either ‘good’ or ‘adequate’ protection in an event of a crash.

Meanwhile, in terms of child protection, the Curvv EV scored 23.88 out of 24 in the Dynamic score and 12 out of 12 in the CRS installation score. It further got 9 out of 13 in the Vehicle assessment score.

Tata Curvv: Safety features

In terms of safety, the Tata Curvv gets six airbags as standard along with electronic stability control and TPMS. Higher trim levels also get 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, all disc brakes, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Meanwhile, the Tata Curvv EV gets six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, hill-start and descent assist, ESP, a driver drowsiness alert system, a blind spot monitor, and Level 2 ADAS features. Interestingly, the Tata Curvv EV gets something called AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alert System). With this, the Tata Curvv EV produces sound alerts when under 20 kmph.

