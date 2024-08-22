Tata Curvv EV delivery to start from tomorrow. Check how to book one

Tata Curvv EV is all set to reach customers within a fortnight of its launch. The carmaker will start delivery of the latest electric vehicle, its fifth overall, from tomorrow (August 23). The bookings for the Curvv EV has been open for about a week now and can be booked against a token amount of ₹21,000. Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV on August 7 at a starting price of ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be positioned above the Nexon EV and is available in mid and long-range versions.

How to book Tata Curvv EV:

Tata Curvv EV can be booked at the carmaker's dedicated EV showrooms across India or through its official website. The online platform offers customers with the choice to select variants and colours of the Curvv EV. It also offers online configuration of the electric car besides choosing add-on accessories. One can also head to the nearest Tata Motors showroom to book one.

Tata Curvv EV: Waiting period, delivery timeline

When booking the Curvv EV through online platform, customers will be able informed about the estimated delivery date of the electric vehicle. The waiting period to drive home the Curvv EV will depend on the variants and the location it has been booked at. According to dealer sources, the entry-level variants have already seen waiting period going up to nearly two months.

Tata Curvv EV: Variants, colours

Tata Motors is offering the Curvv EV in seven different variants. While the starting price of the electric SUV is ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), one will need to shell out ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Empowered Plus A variant. Broadly, the Curvv EV is offered in two trims based on the battery sizes which measure 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The variants are spread across three personas including Creative, Accomplished and Empowered.

Tata Curvv EV is offered with five different colour options. These include Virtual Sunrise, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red and Empowered Oxide.

Tata Curvv EV: Range and performance

The Curvv EV comes equipped with two sizes of battery packs and a single electric motor. The variants with the 45 kWh battery pack is capable of generating 148 bhp of power and 215 Nm of peak torque. The variant with the bigger 55 kWh battery can churn out 165 bhp of power and 215 Nm of peak torque. Tata says the electric SUV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 8.6 seconds. It can also hit a top speed of 160 kmph.

In terms of driving range, the variants with 45kWh battery pack has an ARAI certified range of 502 kms in a single charge. This goes up to 585 kms with the bigger battery.

Tata Curvv EV: Features

Tata has loaded the Curvv EV with advanced comfort and safety features. It comes with a 12.3 inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.2 inch digital driver display, 9-speaker JBL sound system, wireless charging, wireless phone connectivity and much more. In terms of safety, the Curvv EV offers Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, hill-start and descent assist, ESP and driver drowsiness alert system. It also comes with Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) which alerts nearby vehicles and pedestrians with sound.

