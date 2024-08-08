Tata Curvv EV: Variants explained

Tata Curvv EV was recently launched as the fifth electric vehicle offering from the carmaker. The Curvv EV is priced between ₹17.49 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh and is available in five trims - Creative, Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+, and Empowered+ A. The Tata Curvv EV comes with two battery options.

The Tata Curvv EV comes as the pure electric version of the homegrown carmaker's coupe SUV, with the ICE variant slated to launch on September 2, 2024

The Creative, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S get a 45kWh battery pack that can claim for an ARAI certified range of 502 kms. The bigger battery with a a 55kWh capacity is available across Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+, and Empowered+ A trims. The bigger battery pack gets an ARAI certified range of 585 kms. Not only that, but this bigger battery also gets a more powerful 165 bhp electric motor as opposed to the 150 bhp unit in the 45kWh variants.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Punch EV 35 Kwh 35 Kwh 421 km 421 km ₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Tata Curvv EV: Creative

Tata Curvv EV Creative is priced at ₹17.49 lakh and is the entry point to the Curvv EV lineup. It comes equipped with LED headlamps, flush door handles, and 17-inch steel wheels. Safety features include six airbags, ESP, driver doze-off alert, and disc brakes on all wheels. Inside, it offers a 7-inch touchscreen, 7-inch instrument cluster, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and rear AC vents.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV launched in India at ₹17.49 lakh. Check range, variants and more

Convenience features include an electric tailgate, power-adjustable driver's seat, and electronic parking brake with auto hold. Interestingly from the base varinat itself, the Tata Curvv EV comes with advanced technology like vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load charging, TPMS, and iRA connected-car tech.

Tata Curvv EV: Accomplished

Tata Curvv EV Accomplished is priced at ₹18.49 lakh for the 45kWh battery pack while the larger 55kWh battery pack is priced at ₹19.25 lakh. The Accomplished variant adds projector headlamps, connected tail-lamps, front fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, electrically foldable mirrors and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen over the Creative trim level.

The driver's display is also upgraded to 10.25 inches and includes navigation. Audio quality is enhanced with eight speakers, and charging convenience is improved with 45W chargers for both front and rear passengers. The cabin also sees inclusion of leatherette upholstery, steering wheel, and front armrest. Additional features include Alexa voice assistant.

Tata Curvv EV: Accomplished+ S

Tata Curvv EV Accomplished+ S with thje 45kWh battery pack is priced at ₹19.29 lakh and the 55kWh battery at ₹19.99 lakh. This variant includes additional features like a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, front parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, and JBL sound modes, over the Accomplished trim level.

For added convenience, the Accomplished+S also offers wireless smartphone charging, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, and auto defogger. The Accomplished+ S also comes with the Arcade.ev app suite.

Tata Curvv EV: Empowered+

Tata Curvv EV Empowered+ is priced at ₹21.25 lakh and exclusively features a 55kWh battery pack. Building upon the Accomplished+ S, this top-tier variant offers smart digital lights with a charging indicator, 18-inch alloy wheels, and ambient lighting.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which one should you buy

Interior comfort is enhanced with power-adjustable driver and co-driver seats, a rear armrest, and ventilated front seats. The infotainment system is upgraded to a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen with a nine-speaker JBL sound system. Additional features include an acoustic vehicle alert system, air purifier, and a reclinable rear seat. For added practicality, the Empowered+ also includes a frunk.

Tata Curvv EV: Empowered+ A

The top of the line Tata Curvv EV Empowered+ A is priced at ₹21.99 lakh and retains the 55kWh battery pack from the Empowered+ variant. This variant offers a powered tailgate for added convenience.

The Empowered+ A comes loaded with safety features like SOS call functionality, adaptive cruise control, and level 2 advanced driver assistance (ADAS). These ADAS features include lane departure warnings, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and adaptive steering assist. Other key features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and traffic sign recognition.

First Published Date: