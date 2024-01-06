Check out the colour options on the  upcoming Tata Punch EV

Tata.ev, the electric mobility arm of Tata Motors recently unveiled the Punch EV, an electrified version of the popular-selling Punch micro SUV
The Tata Punch EV will be based on the new acti.ev platform, the automaker’s Gen2 architecture for EVs
The electric Punch is all set to be launched in a few weeks and bookings have begun for a token of ₹21,000
Here’s a look at the colour options on the new Tata Punch EV
Empowered Oxide Dual Tone
Daytona Grey Dual Tone
Pristine White Dual Tone
Fearless Red Dual Tone