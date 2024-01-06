Check out the colour options on the  upcoming Tata Punch EV

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 06, 2024

Tata.ev, the electric mobility arm of Tata Motors recently unveiled the Punch EV, an electrified version of the popular-selling Punch micro SUV

The Tata Punch EV will be based on the new acti.ev platform, the automaker’s Gen2 architecture for EVs

The electric Punch is all set to be launched in a few weeks and bookings have begun for a token of 21,000

Here’s a look at the colour options on the new Tata Punch EV

 Check product page

Empowered Oxide Dual Tone

Daytona Grey Dual Tone

Pristine White Dual Tone

Pristine White Dual Tone

Fearless Red Dual Tone
Want to know more about the Tata Punch EV?
Click Here