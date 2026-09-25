Tata Aeris, the Tigor facelift, debuts in India, priced at 5.29 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the updated version of the Tigor sub-compact sedan, which is now christened Tata Aeris . Launched at ₹5.29 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), the updated iteration of the sub-compact sedan comes with a new design inside out, and the interior has been updated as well. The price goes up to ₹9.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the sedan are open now, and deliveries will begin from the first day of Navratri. The sedan is available in five different variant options: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative, and Accomplished.

Tata Aeris is the rebadged and revamped Tata Tigor, which comes with a significantly updated design and new features.

Built on the next-gen X-Alpha architecture, the Aeris will be sold only to personal buyers. The older Tigor, available in the Express guise for the commercial segment, will continue to be sold, though. The Tata Aeris will compete with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze, just like the Tigor.

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Tata Aeris: Significantly updated exterior

The Tata Aeris comes with a significantly updated front fascia and rear profile, as compared to the outgoing Tata Tigor. It sports a new grille, which is more in line with the current Tata Tiago, its hatchback sibling. The headlamps, LED daytime running lights and fog lamps have also received a major makeover.

The rear profile also received a major change in the form of a connected light strip and revamped LED taillights. It sports blacked-out alloy wheels with a new design. With these comprehensive exterior changes, the Tata Aeris looks more modern and stylish than the Tigor.

The proportions of the sedan look identical to the Tigor. It gets a 170 mm ground clearance, promising the capability to tackle patchy roads and potholes easily. It is available in six different colour options: Dandell Drizzle, Nitro Crimson, Dune Glow, Daytona Grey, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.

Tata Aeris: Feature-packed upmarket cabin

Inside the cabin as well, the Tata Aeris has received a significant change. It sports a fabric-inspired dashboard, a dual-spoke steering wheel, and a 10.25-inch centre touchscreen infotainment system paired with a fully digital instrument cluster. The colour scheme inside the cabin is a paler beige and grey theme.

The cabin features a large dual smartphone accommodating wireless charging tray, start-stop button, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, integrated dashcam recording, segment-leading ventilated seats, rear AC vents, a 65W Type C charger, cup holders on the centre console, and an armrest with additional storage. The MAT version gets a rotary dial gear selector paired with paddle shifters. The boot space is 70 litres with the CNG tanks installed.

Tata Aeris: What powers it?

On the powertrain front, the Tata Aeris comes powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor. There is a CNG variant as well. The car gets Tata's twin-cylinder technology, allowing for a usable boot, but also providing mileage at the same time. Gearbox options include both a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT unit. This is the same engine found in the Tiago. The sedan promises direct CNG starting.

Interestingly, the Aeris comes with a CNG-AMT combination, blending the best of both worlds: the convenience of dual-pedal driving and the cost-effectiveness of CNG. The engine is capable of churning out 86 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque in petrol mode, while in CNG mode, it can generate 75 bhp of power and 96.5 Nm of torque.

Tata Aeris: Key safety features

On the safety front, it gets six airbags standard across variants, blind-spot monitoring, torque vectoring by braking, roll-over mitigation, hill hold control, cornering stability control, post-crash SOS support, and more.

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