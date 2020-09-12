Suzuki Jimny SUV re-introduced in Europe as commercial vehicle

The Suzuki Jimny SUV has made its way back to the European car market after having pulled down a few months back due to non-compliance to the stricter CO2 emission standards.

Previously, it was available for private customers, but now the Suzuki Jimny will be retailed as a Class N1 commercial vehicle in Europe.

(Also Read: Suzuki group cos to make 'best efforts' to reach pre-Covid-19 level)

The re-launched commercial-spec Suzuki Jimny features the same body style as the previous model but comes with only two seats (upfront). Being a commercial-spec model, the rear bench has been removed to make space for a loading bay for cargo. Thanks to the latest update, the SUV now gets a 863-litre luggage capacity which is 33 litres more than the regular passenger model (rear seats folded format). This model also gets a safety partition which prevents cargo rolling into the front compartment.

Under the hood, the car will be plonked with a 100 hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine. It will also sport a part-time 4WD system. For the record, these are the same mechanical configurations as the previous private-spec car.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki production up 11% to 1.23 lakh units in August)

Maruti Suzuki is also planning on launching the Jimny in India. Though the reports are unconfirmed, the mini-SUV will be introduced in a new India-specific 5-door avatar by 2021. The Jimny may have arrived slightly earlier but the Covid-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the carmaker's original plans.

Though there is no confirmation on the pricing, Maruti Suzuki might aim for the ₹9 lakh to ₹15 lakh price segment, which is a sweet spot for SUVs these days.